T-Pain Gets His Own Street & Key In Tallahassee

T-Pain gets his own street to ride down.

On Sunday (Nov. 10), renowned entertainer T-Pain was honored with a Key to the City and street dedication in Tallahassee, Florida. Over 4,000 fans filled Cascades Park to hear T-Pain perform his biggest hits, his voice echoing through the night as images of the Florida capital played onstage. He greeted the crowd with his signature shout-out, “Tallahassee love,” thanking everyone involved in the day’s celebrations.

"It just goes to show that you can be a regular person. You can be a normal guy. He continued: "This is solidified, man, that the city is behind me. You know, there's the proof ... This is very special to me, and I appreciate y'all." "He has had a tremendous impact on Tallahassee," said Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey. "He's had a tremendous impact on the kids in Tallahassee, and he's a great role model and a great example. I'm just proud to celebrate with him today. Nobody really expects this, you know. The people that usually are real forward about it (saying), 'I'm gonna be successful. I'm gonna do this. I'm gonna do that.' Usually it's them forcing their way in and it's short lived."

T-Pain Gets His Own Lane

T-Pain's mother proudly spoke about her son at the ceremony. "I'm extremely proud of my son at this moment" Pain rose to fame in 2005 with “I’m Sprung.” The chart-topping hit would lead to a deal with Akon and six albums, including standouts Rappa Ternt Sanga, Epiphany, and Three Ringz. Among his 13 nominations, Pain has earned two Grammys for "Best Rap Song" and "Best Rap Performance by a Duo." He released his latest track, “Does She Know?,” in October.