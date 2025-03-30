Kanye West Compares Drake To Diddy And Calls Drizzy "Million Times Better" Than Kendrick Lamar

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 3.8K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Kanye West Drake Diddy Better Kendrick Lamar Hip Hop News
Dec 25, 2010; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Recording artist Kanye West before the game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Miami Heat the Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Kanye West has flip-flopped on Drake a million times, and compared Kendrick Lamar's success to how people are targeting Diddy.

Kanye West summed up most of his bigoted, performative, provocative, and combative streak over the past few months in his new interview with DJ Akademiks. However, the media titan is dropping the interview in snippets and parts via his livestream, and many clips of it are already making the rounds. For example, one of the big ones is Ye's words on the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef, comparing it to the Diddy situation in the way you would expect given his track record. "It's like family members that you don't f**k with," he remarked on his rocky relationship with the 6ix God and possibly K.Dot, too.

"One thing is, Drake is a million times better than Kendrick and a million times more important," Kanye West said of Drake and Kendrick Lamar. "What Future has done, [Young] Thug, Drake, culturally. That s**t last year, I could barely sit through that s**t. That s**t was insane, bro. Had Lucian Grainge, Universal, Drake lawsuit s**t written all over it. At the end of the day, all this s**t I'm saying – Jim Jones, Kendrick, all these celebrities – the funny thing is we're all in the same boat."

Read More: Kanye West Reportedly Recorded Podcast With Andrew Tate

Kanye West & Diddy

"Now you got three women beaters and you got two supposed pedophiles," Kanye West remarked, including Diddy in the convo as well as Playboi Carti and R. Kelly. "Carti, Puffy, Kendrick. Drake and R. Kelly, or supposed. Puffy and R. Kelly are in jail. Five years from now, when they feel like they really want to get that boy up out of here, they're going to play the Kendrick song. That's how far they're going. The Kendrick mixed with the Universal, all that takedown of Drake, reminds me of the 'No Diddy' campaign for Diddy. Like, they going all out."

Ye & Playboi Carti Beef

All in all, we're sad to say this is pretty much exactly what folks expected from this Kanye West and DJ Akademiks interview given the former's recent behavior. Another part of this interview that folks quickly noticed was Ye's attack against Playboi Carti and also against Ty Dolla $ign specifically for becoming "agents" to the powers that be. But as more clips and footage emerges, it's important to keep the full context of things in mind. While they concern combative or downright abhorrent expressions, misinformation won't make them any better.

Read More: Kanye West & Playboi Carti Beef, Explained

[via] [via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Kanye West Playboi Carti Agent Betrayed DJ Akademiks Interview Hip Hop News Music Kanye West Calls Playboi Carti An "Agent" Who Betrayed Him In DJ Akademiks Interview 1232
2016 MTV Video Music Awards - Show &amp; Audience Music Kanye West Claims He Hates Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" In Vicious Rant 9.2K
NBA: Oklahoma City Thunder at Toronto Raptors Music DJ Akademiks Is Looking Compromised After His Spotify Wrapped Puts Kendrick Lamar Over Drake 6.0K
DJ Akademiks Kendrick Lamar Drake Playboi Carti Collab New Album MUSIC Hip Hop News Music DJ Akademiks Alleges Kendrick Lamar Removed Drake & Playboi Carti Collab From New Album "MUSIC" 2.0K