Kanye West Compares Drake To Diddy And Calls Drizzy "Million Times Better" Than Kendrick Lamar

Kanye West summed up most of his bigoted, performative, provocative, and combative streak over the past few months in his new interview with DJ Akademiks. However, the media titan is dropping the interview in snippets and parts via his livestream, and many clips of it are already making the rounds. For example, one of the big ones is Ye's words on the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef, comparing it to the Diddy situation in the way you would expect given his track record. "It's like family members that you don't f**k with," he remarked on his rocky relationship with the 6ix God and possibly K.Dot, too.

"One thing is, Drake is a million times better than Kendrick and a million times more important," Kanye West said of Drake and Kendrick Lamar. "What Future has done, [Young] Thug, Drake, culturally. That s**t last year, I could barely sit through that s**t. That s**t was insane, bro. Had Lucian Grainge, Universal, Drake lawsuit s**t written all over it. At the end of the day, all this s**t I'm saying – Jim Jones, Kendrick, all these celebrities – the funny thing is we're all in the same boat."

"Now you got three women beaters and you got two supposed pedophiles," Kanye West remarked, including Diddy in the convo as well as Playboi Carti and R. Kelly. "Carti, Puffy, Kendrick. Drake and R. Kelly, or supposed. Puffy and R. Kelly are in jail. Five years from now, when they feel like they really want to get that boy up out of here, they're going to play the Kendrick song. That's how far they're going. The Kendrick mixed with the Universal, all that takedown of Drake, reminds me of the 'No Diddy' campaign for Diddy. Like, they going all out."

