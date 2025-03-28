Kanye West Reportedly Recorded Podcast With Andrew Tate

BY Caroline Fisher 1391 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Kanye West Podcast Andrew Tate Hip Hop News
Jul 26, 2015; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Recording artist Kanye West performs during the closing ceremony for the 2015 Pan Am Games at Pan Am Ceremonies Venue. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
According to Andrew Tate's attorney, the personality and Kanye West discussed "the suffering and betrayals they’ve endured."

Kanye West and Andrew Tate are two individuals who aren't afraid of controversy, and recently, it looks like they got together to compare notes. Earlier this week, Tate's ex-girlfriend Bri Stern filed a lawsuit against him. She alleges that he turned violent during a sexual encounter at the Beverly Hills Hotel. Stern's lawsuit also claims that he recorded a podcast with Ye.

This doesn't exactly come as a huge surprise. Earlier this month, it was reported that Tate linked up with the Chicago rapper and watched him play video games. The mother of Ye's children, Kim Kardashian, also reportedly cut his visit with North short after learning Tate would be around. For now, the podcast is unreleased, so it remains unclear exactly what they talked about. Tate's attorney Joseph McBride previously teased it on social media, however, giving some indication of what was discussed.

Read More: Suge Knight Thinks Kanye West Should Get Beat Up For Insulting Jay-Z's Kids

Kanye West & Kim Kardashian Drama
News: Kanye West
February 8, 2015; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Paul McCartney Kanye West and Rihanna perform "FouFiveSeconds" (cq) at the 57th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center. Robert Hanashiro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“Last night, I sat on a couch and watched Andrew, Tristan, and @kanyewest talk for hours about the suffering and betrayals they’ve endured for achieving greatness on their own terms," he wrote. This is far from the first time in recent weeks Ye has stirred up controversy. Lately, he's been extremely vocal on X. He's praised Adolf Hitler, defended Diddy, slammed Kim Kardashian and the rest of her family, and more.

He even labeled the SKIMS founder an alleged "sex trafficker." Ye also called her out for owning all trademarks related to their daughter North's name. While she's been fairly quiet amid all of this, sources told TMZ last week that she could potentially take him to court. Allegedly, she's considering stripping him of joint legal custody of their four children. At the time of writing, this is unconfirmed.

Read More: Dr. Phil Explains How Kanye West And Kim Kardashian Could Both Lose Their Kids

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
NBA: In Season-Quarterfinals-Phoenix Suns at Los Angeles Lakers Pop Culture Kim Kardashian Is Reportedly Worried About How Kanye West's Antics Are Influencing Their Kids 3.6K
Kanye West Copyright Lawsuit Hip Hop News Music Kanye West’s Antisemitic Tweets Result In New Copyright Lawsuit 1221
Kanye West Tristan Andrew Tate Kim Kardashian Concern Hip Hop News Pop Culture Kanye West Links Up With Tristan & Andrew Tate After Kim Kardashian's Alleged Concern 10.4K
Balenciaga : Front Row - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021 Pop Culture Kim Kardashian Reportedly Ended North's Visit With Kanye West After He Invited Andrew Tate 1.9K