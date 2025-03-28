Kanye West Reportedly Recorded Podcast With Andrew Tate

Kanye West and Andrew Tate are two individuals who aren't afraid of controversy, and recently, it looks like they got together to compare notes. Earlier this week, Tate's ex-girlfriend Bri Stern filed a lawsuit against him. She alleges that he turned violent during a sexual encounter at the Beverly Hills Hotel. Stern's lawsuit also claims that he recorded a podcast with Ye.

This doesn't exactly come as a huge surprise. Earlier this month, it was reported that Tate linked up with the Chicago rapper and watched him play video games. The mother of Ye's children, Kim Kardashian, also reportedly cut his visit with North short after learning Tate would be around. For now, the podcast is unreleased, so it remains unclear exactly what they talked about. Tate's attorney Joseph McBride previously teased it on social media, however, giving some indication of what was discussed.

Kanye West & Kim Kardashian Drama

“Last night, I sat on a couch and watched Andrew, Tristan, and @kanyewest talk for hours about the suffering and betrayals they’ve endured for achieving greatness on their own terms," he wrote. This is far from the first time in recent weeks Ye has stirred up controversy. Lately, he's been extremely vocal on X. He's praised Adolf Hitler, defended Diddy, slammed Kim Kardashian and the rest of her family, and more.