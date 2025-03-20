Kim Kardashian Reportedly Ended North's Visit With Kanye West After He Invited Andrew Tate

Kim Kardashian is reportedly considering legal options to strip Kanye West of visitation rights after the incident.

Kim Kardashian reportedly nixed a visit between North West and her father, Kanye West, after learning that the controversial rapper invited Tristan and Andrew Tate, according to TMZ. Both men were arrested in 2022 for allegedly creating a criminal organization in Romania. Additionally, they're also both facing sexual assault lawsuits in the U.S. and the U.K. The drama unfolded, last week, before Ye hopped on X (formerly Twitter) to label Kardashian a "sex trafficker" in a heated rant, Wednesday.

TMZ previously reported that Kim Kardashian is currently considering her legal options to strip Kanye West of his visitation rights. On top of her displeasure about the alleged Tate brothers situation, she's also complained about his open support for Nazis and other offensive antics.

Kanye West's Twitter Antics

Kanye West has been ranting about Kim Kardashian incessantly on social media, this week. On Wednesday, he labeled her a "sex trafficker" in one fiery post. He wrote: "KIM KARDASHIAN IS A SEX TRAFFICKER. I DONT LIKE THAT TWIGS HAS MY DAUGHTER IN HER VIDEO DRESSING ALL GROWN I WOULD HAVE EXPECTED MORE FROM TWIGS. ITS F*CK ALL YOU N****S. MY SOUL IS BLACK. AND WATCH YALL DONT BELIVE ME AND JUST SAY IM CRAZY." He's also been feuding with Playboi Carti, claiming he reached out to Kardashian about collaborating with North West for his new album, Music.

On top of Kim Kardashian and Playboi Carti, West has feuding with numerous other artists online, including Iggy Azalea, Future, Metro Boomin, Tyler, the Creator, and more. He's also been making headlines for defending Diddy, criticizing Cassie, and more.

