Kim Kardashian Reportedly On Verge Of Stripping Joint Legal Custody Of Their Kids From Kanye West

BY Zachary Horvath 739 Views
Balenciaga : Front Row - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021
PARIS, FRANCE - MARCH 01: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Kim Kardashian and Kanye West attend the Balenciaga show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021 on March 01, 2020 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pierre Suu/Getty Images)
It appears that Kanye West's more recent tweets have sent Kim Kardashian over the edge, and it seems she's weighing all of her options now.

Kim Kardashian has been put through the ringer by Kanye West directly and indirectly. Whether it be alleged text conversations between them or Twitter explosions, the model and businesswoman has had it. At least, that's what TMZ and their sources are hinting at. They are reporting that Kim K is considering taking away complete joint legal custody of their four kids. Those would be North West, Chicago, Saint, and Psalm. This reported thought process stems from Kanye's latest aforementioned rants on the social media platform. However, it truly began on Friday, March 14. Then, the rap mogul agreed in a mediation with Kardashian and her lawyer, as well as his lawyer.

It was over their oldest child, North West, and her inclusion on a track called, "LONELY ROADS STILL GO TO SUNSHINE." There's maybe a chance this could end up on BULLY later this year. Kim Kardashian strongly disagreed North being on the song, and per the divorce settlement, they have equal power when it comes to making decision for their children. Her issue with all of this possibly has to do with the fact that the track includes a phone conversation between Kanye West and Diddy. After talking things out, Ye agreed to not release the version with North West on it.

Kanye West Twitter Rant

However, the Chicago-bred MC eventually shared it on Twitter (X) anyway. He reached this conclusion after tweeting out, "THE MAN MAKES THE FINAL DECISION." This then spawned a lengthy, heated response to the "KARDASHIAN MOB" in which he vented his frustration over not being able to be with his kids physically. "I DONT WANT TO JUST 'SEE' MY KIDS. I NEED TO RAISE THEM," he said in part. "ALL THESE RIGHTS HAVE BEEN TAKEN FROM ME BY THE KARDASHIAN MOB HULU AND DISNEY AND THE BIGGER AGENDA TO USE THE SELECTIVELY BRED BLACK CHILDREN TO BE PLATFORMS TO INFLUENCE BLACK PEOPLE."

As it reportedly stands, Kim Kardashian is unsure of what to do. In general, Ye rarely sees their children as is, so physical custody is not really the problem. She actually does want her kids to have a connection with Kanye overall. Even in terms of legal custody, he's not that involved either. However, with him being so erratic and ignorant to the stipulations of their settlement, she's "seriously considering" just pulling the plug to be safe.

