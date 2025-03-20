Kim Kardashian Is Reportedly Worried About How Kanye West's Antics Are Influencing Their Kids

Kim Kardashian is reportedly worrying about how Kanye West’s antics on social media have been influencing her children with the controversial rapper. According to TMZ, sources close to The Kardashians star say the unhinged behavior has left her feeling devastated. Earlier this week, West accused her of being a “sex trafficker” in one of his bizarre posts on X (formerly Twitter).

The sources tell TMZ that Kim Kardashian is trying to protect North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm from anything that might affect how they view their father, but she’s struggling. In one of his posts about Kardashian, West wrote: "KIM KARDASHIAN IS A SEX TRAFFICKER. I DONT LIKE THAT TWIGS HAS MY DAUGHTER IN HER VIDEO DRESSING ALL GROWN I WOULD HAVE EXPECTED MORE FROM TWIGS. ITS F*CK ALL YOU N****S. MY SOUL IS BLACK. AND WATCH YALL DONT BELIVE ME AND JUST SAY IM CRAZY." He was referring to North West making an appearance on FKA Twigs' album, Eusexua.

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West's Relationship

Kanye West’s labeling of Kim Kardashian as a “sex trafficker” came after she reportedly nixed a visit with North West after she learned that Ye had invited Andrew Tate, last week. Both Andrew and his brother, Tristan, are facing sexual assault lawsuits in the U.S. and the U.K. They were also infamously charged with allegedly creating a criminal organization in Romania.