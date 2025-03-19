Kanye West Pledges To “Legally Burn” Playboi Carti in a “Gas Chamber”

Kanye West has been wrapped up in numerous feuds on social media as his constant offensive antics continue.

Kanye West has now vowed to "legally burn" Playboi Carti in a "gas chamber" as their feud on social media has been escalating throughout the week. He made the latest threat after Carti told him to "STFU" on X (formerly Twitter). "ALL THESE F*GGOT AS CELEBRITY N****S WATCHED THE KARDASHIANS RUN ME OVER WITH MY KIDS," Ye wrote. "CARTIS JUST A SWEET KID BUT HE CROSSED THE LINE AND NOW IM GONNA EVERYTHING I CAN TO LEGALLY BURN THIS N***A IN A GAS CHAMBER I AM THE TOP OF ALL THESE N****S AND YOU NEVER CROSS THE DON I AM THE WORST ENEMY TO HAVE."

In another post, Kanye West added: "CARTI YOU A CHILD YOU FAKE DARK. I BEEN IN THIS SH*T 30 YEARS AND I SEEN AND KNOW WHAT IT REALLY IS. I AM THE DON I AM THE LEADER. THIS CARTI SH*T IS THE FINAL HEARTBREAK I CAN DEAL WITH. CARTI IF NORTH WAS YOUR NIECE YOU WOULDNT LET HER GET TRAFFICKED. ALL THIS SH*T IS ABOUT CLOUT FOR ALL YALL. THESE MY REAL KIDS."

Kanye West & Playboi Carti Beef
Kanye West Playboi Carti Twitter
Image via X @kanyewest

Kanye West initially voiced his anger with Playboi Carti, earlier this week, claiming he reached out to Kim Kardashian directly in an effort to collaborate with North West for his new album, Music. While it didn't come to fruition, West was still furious about the move. “I DECIDED NORTH WONT BE DOING ANY SONGS WITH CARTI. HOW IT LOOK FOR ME TO GET LEFT OFF THE ALBUM AND THEN HE ASK KIM TO HAVE VOCALS FROM MY DAUGHTER," he wrote.

As for Kim Kardashian, Kanye West also accused her of allegedly being a "sex trafficker." "I DONT LIKE THAT TWIGS HAS MY DAUGHTER IN HER VIDEO DRESSING ALL GROWN," he wrote. "I WOULD HAVE EXPECTED MORE FROM TWIGS." He also has gone off on Future, Kendrick Lamar, and several more artists in recent days. The drama all comes ahead of the release of his new album, Bully.

