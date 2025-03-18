Kanye West Goes Scorched Earth On Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Future & More In Unhinged Twitter Rant

BY Caroline Fisher 1.5K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Kanye West Scorched Earth Hip Hop News
February 8, 2015; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Paul McCartney Kanye West and Rihanna perform "FouFiveSeconds" (cq) at the 57th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center. Robert Hanashiro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
According to Kanye West, there are several other artists who deserved a Super Bowl Halftime Show before Kendrick Lamar, including Drake.

Kanye West is no stranger to speaking his mind on X, and today, he used the platform to go after several of his industry peers. In a series of harsh tweets, he tore into Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Future, and more. "AFTER LISTENING TO CARTI’S ALBUM IMA SAY SOMETHING I NEVER THOUGHT I WOULD SAY … FUTURE’S WASHED," he declared before ripping both Kendrick and Drake to shreds.

"HATE TO GIVE THIS F****T CREDIT BUT FAVORITE LINE OF THE BATTLE LAST YEAR IS WHEN THE F****T SAID 'YOU RAP LIKE YOU TRYNA FREE THE SLAVES' [laughing emojis] HE DOES," he wrote. "KENDRICK SOUND LIKE A RAPIST [...] NOOOOBODY HAS EVER LISTENED TO KENDRICK OR KNOWS ANY OF HIS SONGS." Ye didn't stop there, however. He went on to call Kendrick an "industry puppet" who was used to take down Drake.

Read More: Kanye West Expands On His Issues With Playboi Carti & Kim Kardashian As Fiery Posts Escalate

Kanye West's Twitter Rant

"I ACTUALLY KIND OF LIKED KENDRICKS HALF TIMS SHOW BUT ME OR TRAV OR F****T(AKA DRAKE) DESERVED A SUPER BOWL BEFORE KENDRICK," he also added. "I DON’T PERSONALLY HAVE AN ISSUE WITH KENDRICK (I PROBABLY WILL NOW) BUT HE WAS A PAWN TO TAKE DOWN F****T(AKA DRAKE) BECAUSE THESE RECORD LABELS DONT WANT BIG ARTIST BECAUSE THE SMALLER ARTIST ARE EASIER TO CONTROL AND REPLACE." While it's unclear what exactly prompted Ye's latest tweets, they're far from the first ones to make headlines recently.

Early this morning, he made it clear that he's not a fan of Kendrick Lamar's hit Drake diss track. "I HAAAAAATED Not Like Us," he announced. Ye also went after Playboi Carti for hitting up his ex Kim Kardashian asking to collaborate with their 11-year-old daughter, North West. "HOW IT LOOK FOR ME TO GET LEFT OFF THE ALBUM AND THEN HE ASK KIM TO HAVE VOCALS FROM MY DAUGHTER," he asked. "I DONT A F*CK ABOUT NONE OF THIS INDUSTRY SH*T." 

Read More: Kanye West Argues Tyler The Creator Has No Memorable Songs In Fiery Post

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Kanye West Unleashes Playboi Carti Hip Hop News Music Kanye West Unleashes On Playboi Carti For Trying To Collaborate With His Daughter North 938
2016 MTV Video Music Awards - Show &amp; Audience Music Kanye West Claims He Hates Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" In Vicious Rant 6.2K
WSJ Mag 2019 Innovator Awards Relationships Kanye West Expands On His Issues With Playboi Carti & Kim Kardashian As Fiery Posts Escalate 482
JAY-Z At Webster Hall Music DJ Akademiks Claims That Cam'ron Beat Jay-Z In 2000s Rap Battle 3.9K