Kanye West Goes Scorched Earth On Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Future & More In Unhinged Twitter Rant

Kanye West is no stranger to speaking his mind on X, and today, he used the platform to go after several of his industry peers. In a series of harsh tweets, he tore into Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Future, and more. "AFTER LISTENING TO CARTI’S ALBUM IMA SAY SOMETHING I NEVER THOUGHT I WOULD SAY … FUTURE’S WASHED," he declared before ripping both Kendrick and Drake to shreds.

"HATE TO GIVE THIS F****T CREDIT BUT FAVORITE LINE OF THE BATTLE LAST YEAR IS WHEN THE F****T SAID 'YOU RAP LIKE YOU TRYNA FREE THE SLAVES' [laughing emojis] HE DOES," he wrote. "KENDRICK SOUND LIKE A RAPIST [...] NOOOOBODY HAS EVER LISTENED TO KENDRICK OR KNOWS ANY OF HIS SONGS." Ye didn't stop there, however. He went on to call Kendrick an "industry puppet" who was used to take down Drake.

Kanye West's Twitter Rant

"I ACTUALLY KIND OF LIKED KENDRICKS HALF TIMS SHOW BUT ME OR TRAV OR F****T(AKA DRAKE) DESERVED A SUPER BOWL BEFORE KENDRICK," he also added. "I DON’T PERSONALLY HAVE AN ISSUE WITH KENDRICK (I PROBABLY WILL NOW) BUT HE WAS A PAWN TO TAKE DOWN F****T(AKA DRAKE) BECAUSE THESE RECORD LABELS DONT WANT BIG ARTIST BECAUSE THE SMALLER ARTIST ARE EASIER TO CONTROL AND REPLACE." While it's unclear what exactly prompted Ye's latest tweets, they're far from the first ones to make headlines recently.

Early this morning, he made it clear that he's not a fan of Kendrick Lamar's hit Drake diss track. "I HAAAAAATED Not Like Us," he announced. Ye also went after Playboi Carti for hitting up his ex Kim Kardashian asking to collaborate with their 11-year-old daughter, North West. "HOW IT LOOK FOR ME TO GET LEFT OFF THE ALBUM AND THEN HE ASK KIM TO HAVE VOCALS FROM MY DAUGHTER," he asked. "I DONT A F*CK ABOUT NONE OF THIS INDUSTRY SH*T."