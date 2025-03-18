Kanye West Claims He Hates Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" In Vicious Rant

BY Elias Andrews 423 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2016 MTV Video Music Awards - Show &amp; Audience
NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 28: Kanye West speaks onstage during the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden on August 28, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)
Kanye West did not want the attention to stray from him for too long, and decided to target both Playboi Carti and K. Dot's biggest single.

It's a new week, so it's time for a new Kanye West rant. The rapper can't seem to go more than a few days with trying to refocus the energy back on himself and his legacy. West has proclaimed his love for both Kendrick Lamar and Playboi Carti in the last year. Now that both artists are basking in the spotlight, however, Kanye West has problems. The rapper unleashed his true feelings on Kendrick Lamar and Carti late Monday night/early Tuesday morning.

Kanye West has been circulating Kendrick Lamar criticism for a long time. The rapper he praised for taking out Drake has now become of West's biggest enemies. He felt that Lamar should not have been on Playboi Carti's MUSIC album. The hottest Kanye West take, however, and one that is surely going to drive K. Dot fans nuts, is that he despises "Not Like Us." "I HAAAAAATED Not Like Us," he tweeted, with no semblance of wiggle room for misinterpretation. Lamar may have advertised himself as the biggest hater on "Euphoria," but West is giving him a run for his money.

Read More: TDE Punch Reacts To Kanye West Slamming Kendrick Lamar Features On Playboi Carti Album

Are Kanye West And Playboi Carti Beefing?

Playboi Carti's decision to collaborate with Lamar also led West criticize the enigmatic rapper. West co-produced a song on MUSIC, and proclaimed Carti a "don" leading up to its release. Apparently, there is bad blood between them now. "I DECIDED NORTH WONT BE DOING ANY SONGS WITH CARTI," Kanye West announced in all caps. Carti responded to a Kim Kardashian shout out by voicing interest in doing a song with North West. Apparently, Ye is putting the kibosh on that. Why? He alleges because he wasn't included on the final MUSIC tracklist.

"HOW IT LOOK FOR ME TO GET LEFT OFF THE ALBUM AND THEN HE ASK KIM TO HAVE VOCALS FROM MY DAUGHTER," Kanye West tweeted out. "I DONT A F*CK ABOUT NONE OF THIS INDUSTRY SH*T." The rapper decided to take shots at his ex wife, Kim, in addition to Kendrick Lamar and Playboi Carti. Because at this point, why not? "HOW ITS A SKIMS LINE IN THE FIRST PLACE," he asserted. "I DONT GIVE A F*CK WHAT NO COMMENTS THE MAN HAS THE FIRST AND FINAL SAY OVER HIS KIDS."

Read More: Playboi Carti Drops Two Fan Favorite Bonus Tracks On "MUSIC" V2

About The Author
Elias Andrews
Elias Andrews is a music and entertainment writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH in 2024 as the lead night shift contributor, which means he covers new music releases on a weekly basis. In the year since joining, Elias has covered some of the biggest and most turbulent stories in the world of music. He covered the Drake and Kendrick Lamar battle, and the release of the disses “Family Matters” and “Meet the Grahams,” in particular, in real time. He has also detailed the ongoing list of allegations and criminal charges made against Diddy. Elias’ favorite artists are Andre 3000, MF Doom, pre-808s Kanye West and Tyler, The Creator. He loves L.A. hip-hop but not L.A. sports teams. The first album he ever bought was Big Willie Style by Will Smith, which he maintains is still a pretty good listen.
Recommended Content
2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Roaming Arrivals Music Kanye West Reveals Plans For A Playboi Carti Collaborative Album 628
Ralph Lauren - Runway - September 2018 - New York Fashion Week Music Kanye West Denies Roasting Playboi Carti's Rolling Loud Set Over Text 618
TDE Punch Kanye West Kendrick Lamar Hip Hop News Music TDE Punch Reacts To Kanye West Slamming Kendrick Lamar Features On Playboi Carti Album 4.0K
Playboi Carti Music First Day Streaming Hip Hop News Music Playboi Carti’s “MUSIC” Racks Up Impressive First Day Streaming Numbers 1413