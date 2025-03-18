Kanye West Claims He Hates Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" In Vicious Rant

It's a new week, so it's time for a new Kanye West rant. The rapper can't seem to go more than a few days with trying to refocus the energy back on himself and his legacy. West has proclaimed his love for both Kendrick Lamar and Playboi Carti in the last year. Now that both artists are basking in the spotlight, however, Kanye West has problems. The rapper unleashed his true feelings on Kendrick Lamar and Carti late Monday night/early Tuesday morning.

Kanye West has been circulating Kendrick Lamar criticism for a long time. The rapper he praised for taking out Drake has now become of West's biggest enemies. He felt that Lamar should not have been on Playboi Carti's MUSIC album. The hottest Kanye West take, however, and one that is surely going to drive K. Dot fans nuts, is that he despises "Not Like Us." "I HAAAAAATED Not Like Us," he tweeted, with no semblance of wiggle room for misinterpretation. Lamar may have advertised himself as the biggest hater on "Euphoria," but West is giving him a run for his money.

Are Kanye West And Playboi Carti Beefing?

Playboi Carti's decision to collaborate with Lamar also led West criticize the enigmatic rapper. West co-produced a song on MUSIC, and proclaimed Carti a "don" leading up to its release. Apparently, there is bad blood between them now. "I DECIDED NORTH WONT BE DOING ANY SONGS WITH CARTI," Kanye West announced in all caps. Carti responded to a Kim Kardashian shout out by voicing interest in doing a song with North West. Apparently, Ye is putting the kibosh on that. Why? He alleges because he wasn't included on the final MUSIC tracklist.