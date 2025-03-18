Playboi Carti Drops Two Fan Favorite Bonus Tracks On "MUSIC" V2

BY Elias Andrews 149 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Rolling Loud California 2025
INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 16: Rapper Playboi Carti debuts his new album "I Am Music" onstage during the Rolling Loud Festival at Hollywood Park Grounds on March 16, 2025 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)
Playboi Carti is still on his "MUSIC" victory lap between shows and social media hype, and now he has given fans extra songs.

Playboi Carti can seemingly do not wrong right now. The rapper has spent the last two years on thin ice with even his fans. He kept teasing MUSIC without anything in the way of a release date or song titles. He finally dropped, and the critical reception has been glowing. Playboi Carti somehow stuck the landing on incredible anticipation, and now he's treating fans to ever more. The rapper released a second version of his album on his personal site. The incentive? A long album made even longer with two bonus tracks.

It's no secret Playboi Carti recorded a lot of music for the album MUSIC. The rapper has been working on it since 2022, and he's treated fans to enough snippets to fill three albums. Thankfully, Carti treated fans to two of the songs that were previewed ahead of MUSIC's release on the new version. The first song is "2024," which was recorded, counterintuitively, in December 2023. The song spent months becoming a fan favorite on YouTube before being taken down in 2024. Kanye West and and Earl on the Beat are two of the credited producers.

Read More: DJ Akademiks Alleges Kendrick Lamar Removed Drake & Playboi Carti Collab From New Album "MUSIC"

Is Playboi Carti Releasing A New Album?

Then there's "BACKR00MS." The song was initially released on January 1, 2024 and marks the fourth collaboration between Playboi Carti and Travis Scott. Cardo Got Wings is the primary producer on the song, which many assumed would make the original MUSIC tracklist. V2 is only available on Carti's site, however. Those hoping to hear "2024" and "BACKR00MS" on streaming are out of luck right now. The good news for primarily streaming listeners is that the album has been updated with new song mixes on Spotify.

The bonus tracks seem to be an indicator of releases to come. Playboi Carti already started teasing the release of his fourth album before MUSIC even dropped. The rapper has been teasing songs from BABY BOI for months, and Genius has already compiled a list of snippets intended for the album. An album that Carti took to social media to promote amidst MUSIC's streaming success. "All 30 thank you so muchhh," the rapper wrote. "BABY BOI OTW."

Read More: Playboi Carti Previews The First Music Video For I AM MUSIC, "OPM BABI," From His Burner

About The Author
Elias Andrews
Elias Andrews is a music and entertainment writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH in 2024 as the lead night shift contributor, which means he covers new music releases on a weekly basis. In the year since joining, Elias has covered some of the biggest and most turbulent stories in the world of music. He covered the Drake and Kendrick Lamar battle, and the release of the disses “Family Matters” and “Meet the Grahams,” in particular, in real time. He has also detailed the ongoing list of allegations and criminal charges made against Diddy. Elias’ favorite artists are Andre 3000, MF Doom, pre-808s Kanye West and Tyler, The Creator. He loves L.A. hip-hop but not L.A. sports teams. The first album he ever bought was Big Willie Style by Will Smith, which he maintains is still a pretty good listen.
Recommended Content
67th GRAMMY Awards - Show Music Playboi Carti Claims "MUSIC" Follow Up Album "BABY BOI" Is "OTW" 3.9K
Wireless Festival 2018 Music Playboi Carti Teases "I AM MUSIC" Release With Soulful New Snippet 2.8K
The Weeknd | After Hours Til Dawn Tour - Sao Paulo Music Playboi Carti Previews New "I AM MUSIC" Tracks To Close Rolling Loud: Miami 10 3.0K
67th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show Music Playboi Carti’s “I Am Music” Billboards Have Fans Demanding The Album 1.7K