Playboi Carti Drops Two Fan Favorite Bonus Tracks On "MUSIC" V2

Playboi Carti can seemingly do not wrong right now. The rapper has spent the last two years on thin ice with even his fans. He kept teasing MUSIC without anything in the way of a release date or song titles. He finally dropped, and the critical reception has been glowing. Playboi Carti somehow stuck the landing on incredible anticipation, and now he's treating fans to ever more. The rapper released a second version of his album on his personal site. The incentive? A long album made even longer with two bonus tracks.

It's no secret Playboi Carti recorded a lot of music for the album MUSIC. The rapper has been working on it since 2022, and he's treated fans to enough snippets to fill three albums. Thankfully, Carti treated fans to two of the songs that were previewed ahead of MUSIC's release on the new version. The first song is "2024," which was recorded, counterintuitively, in December 2023. The song spent months becoming a fan favorite on YouTube before being taken down in 2024. Kanye West and and Earl on the Beat are two of the credited producers.

Is Playboi Carti Releasing A New Album?

Then there's "BACKR00MS." The song was initially released on January 1, 2024 and marks the fourth collaboration between Playboi Carti and Travis Scott. Cardo Got Wings is the primary producer on the song, which many assumed would make the original MUSIC tracklist. V2 is only available on Carti's site, however. Those hoping to hear "2024" and "BACKR00MS" on streaming are out of luck right now. The good news for primarily streaming listeners is that the album has been updated with new song mixes on Spotify.