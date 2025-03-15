Playboi Carti Claims "MUSIC" Follow Up Album "BABY BOI" Is "OTW"

It almost sounds like a joke. Playboi Carti rolled out the most protracted and tedious album rollout of all time, and now he's got the bug. The rapper is seemingly ready to release multiple projects within a short time span now that he's gotten positive feedback on MUSIC. He took to Instagram Friday night, the same day he dropped his third album. He teased the title of his fourth. Let's rephrase that. He not only teased the title, but he outright confirmed that the album is on the way.

Hard to believe it, we know. Playboi Carti has maintained his reputation as one of the most unpredictable and enigmatic artists in hip hop despite dropping a 30 song epic. Contrary to how often he drops, Carti is a prolific artist in the studio. He's been teasing musical snippets for years, and some of them have been confirmed to appear on his fourth album, titled BABY BOI. A titled he made sure to reference when on IG when he made the announcement. He posted a screenshot showcasing all 30 MUSIC songs charting on Apple Music. He then clarified that there's a lot more music more to come. "All 30 thank you so muchhh," he wrote. "BABY BOI OTW."

Playboi Carti Baby Boi Album

Genius already has a working tracklist detailing all the songs liked to BABY BOI. There are snippets that have been previewed as far back as last year with titles like "SHE DON'T LEAVE" and "I DO THE MOST." The title itself, BABY BOI, dates back to a Lil88 tweet from September 2024. "BABY BOI OTW TOO," he wrote. There's two ways to ingest this news. One is to celebrate the notion of one of the most analyzed and obsessed over rappers already has another album locked and loaded. Another is to lament the fact that he has already announced another album. This effectively resets the clock and starting anticipation less than 24 hours after dropping.