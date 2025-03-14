Kendrick Lamar Disses A$AP Relli With A Direct Shot On Playboi Carti's "GOOD CREDIT"

Playboi Carti had been teasing MUSIC for a very long time and this morning, he took forever to finally drop it. Firstly, the artist promised a release around 12 AM. However, he pushed it back to 3 AM. Eventually, this became 6 AM. Finally, the album dropped at around 7:30 AM EST and now here we are. The album is finally out and fans are starting to indulge themselves in all of the intricacies, bars, and features that the project has to offer.

Overall, one of the more high-profile additions to the album is Kendrick Lamar who is on more than just a couple of the tracks here. One song that he finds himself on is "GOOD CREDIT" which comes about midway through the album. Prior to the album's release, DJ Akademiks had warned that Kendrick would be coming with some heat on this album. As it turns out, this is one of the must-listen verses of the record, especially due to the fact that he is dissing A$AP Relli on here.

Playboi Carti & Kendrick Lamar - GOOD CREDIT

Relli testified against A$AP Rocky in his now-infamous assault case. There were plenty of fans out there who felt like his testimony was the act of a "snitch." While these are politics we will not get into, Kendrick Lamar couldn't help but reference it all on his "GOOD CREDIT" verse. "Belly on chain go big, white gold link fall on the belly/The emerald cuff for hers and his, that bitch on point like A$AP Relli." Lamar names him directly, so there is no mistake who he might be talking about here.