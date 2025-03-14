Kendrick Lamar Seemingly Addresses Drake Lawsuit On Playboi Carti's New Album "MUSIC"

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 4.5K Views
Kendrick Lamar Drake Lawsuit Playboi Carti New Album MUSIC Hip Hop News
Playboi Carti's new album "MUSIC" includes features from Kendrick Lamar, Future, Young Thug, The Weeknd, Lil Uzi Vert, and more.

It's been almost a year since Kendrick Lamar shocked the world on the Future and Metro Boomin collab "Like That," and he hasn't taken his foot off the gas since. He appeared not once, not twice, but three times alongside Playboi Carti and many other guests on his long-awaited new album MUSIC. "MOJO JOJO" and "BACKD00R" are solid in their own right, but when it comes to the bar work and potential Drake shots, fans particularly pointed to a moment off of "GOOD CREDIT." "The numbers says nothing, the money is nothing, I really been held my promise / Say Kenny been heavy out West and I carry the weight, n***a, I'm Luka Dončić / Conspiracy theories is given, but I must admit it, you got the wrong person / They bundling main Chicago slang, which one of you n***as a merchant?" K.Dot raps on the cut.

Of course, many fans theorized that Drizzy was a possible target on this verse. Some die-hards believe that Kendrick Lamar referenced Drake's UMG lawsuit with the "conspiracy theories" line and with numbers and money talk. In addition, others highlighted the references to slang and merchants, which some interpreted as another comment on the 6ix God's many musical styles and cultural nods.

Playboi Carti MUSIC Features

Whether you liked the verse or not, Kendrick Lamar and Playboi Carti offered even more. "MOJO JOJO" sees them trading bars and ad-libs with a lot of chemistry and energy, and it's a collaborative approach that we haven't seen many accomplish with this level of excitement alongside the Opium boss. "BACKD00R" is a more melodic effort by comparison. Nevertheless, none of us expected the Compton lyricist to be so prominent on here, although rumors and reports indicated that he would be back on combative timing.

Well, he never left that energy behind over the past year to begin with. Whether Kendrick Lamar is rapping about Drake here or if it's some other narrative, it doesn't take away from however you assess the Playboi Carti collaborations' quality. Elsewhere on MUSIC, the Atlanta creative also tapped Lil Uzi Vert, Young Thug, The Weeknd, Travis Scott, Ty Dolla $ign, and more on this record.

