The Joe Budden Podcast Tries Their Best To "Review" Playboi Carti's New Album "MUSIC"

Playboi Carti may have enlisted a slew of A-list talent for his long-awaited new album MUSIC, but at the end of the day, it's still his sound through and through. As such, The Joe Budden Podcast began their discussion by previewing "the world's shortest Playboi Carti album review" since they are not really fans of his music. None of their criticisms came from a place of animosity or hater mentality against Carti, though. It's just not for them. They conceded that a few beats here and there were cool, posited that their apathy is more due to their taste than to their age, and actually praised the Atlanta creative for coming through with a new sound that doesn't really sound too much like anything out there right now.

In addition, The Joe Budden Podcast also listened to short snippets of "GOOD CREDIT" featuring Kendrick Lamar and "WE NEED ALL DA VIBES" with Young Thug and Ty Dolla $ign. But at the end of the day, they aren't taking anything away from this LP, at least right now. Many fans had similar reactions to the new Playboi Carti album, although there are many more overjoyed and disappointed takes than apathetic ones within his fanbase.

Playboi Carti New Album

What's more is that The Joe Budden Podcast might not have to wait long to get another chance to get into King Vamp. Playboi Carti teased a new album BABY BOI right after MUSIC dropped. If this recent release timeline is anything to go by, then we should be getting the follow-up sometime in 2045. Of course, most fans don't believe this tease for a second. But who knows? Maybe four years of waiting means that there's dozens of more tracks ready to drop.

Elsewhere, Playboi Carti recently cosigned Kendrick Lamar's new bars about being "on point" like A$AP Relli, alluding to the assault case he lost against AWGE label boss and arguably Carti's mentor, A$AP Rocky. He's been engaging with a lot of social media interactions and reactions as of late, so we'll see if he responds to Joe Budden and company. The Opium MC maybe appreciates their honesty and commendations, even if MUSIC is not for them.