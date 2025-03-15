Playboi Carti’s “MUSIC” Racks Up Impressive First Day Streaming Numbers

BY Caroline Fisher 75 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Playboi Carti Music First Day Streaming Hip Hop News
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 02: (Editorial Use Only) Playboi Carti performs on the main stage during Day 2 of Wireless Festival 2022 at Crystal Palace Park on July 02, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage)
Playboi Carti's new album "MUSIC" boasts features from the likes of Kendrick Lamar, Future, Travis Scott, and more.

Yesterday, Playboi Carti finally unveiled his highly anticipated new album, MUSIC. The project boasts an array of high-profile features from the likes of Kendrick Lamar, The Weeknd, Travis Scott, Young Thug, and more. Fans had been waiting to hear the project for quite some time, and now that it's arrived, they're out in full force sharing their opinions on social media.

Per usual, the reviews are mixed, but MUSIC had a massively successful first day overall. According to Chart Data, it earned a whopping 139 streams on the global Spotify chart. This isn't the only impressive achievement Carti has to celebrate following the release, however. Reportedly, MUSIC is also the first album of 2025 to go No. 1 on Apple Music in over 100 countries. This is certainly no small feat, as even artists like Drake, Bad Bunny, and The Weeknd weren't able to pull this off.

Read More: F1lthy Wants To Box DJ Akademiks After Controversial Coverage Of Playboi Carti's New Album "MUSIC"

Playboi Carti Drops MUSIC

Of course, while reactions to the album continue to roll in, they haven't all been positive. Kanye West, for example, took to X yesterday to share his thoughts on Kendrick's contributions in particular. According to him, he's not a fan of the Compton MC's music despite thinking he can rap, and wishes he wasn't on MUSIC. "I DONT LIKE KENDRICK LAMARS MUSIC," he declared. "HE RAPS VERY GOOD BUT I DIDNT NEED TO HEAR HIM ON CARTI ALBUM." This left many confused, as just last month, he was praising Kendrick for defeating Drake in their viral rap feud and complimenting his Super Bowl Halftime Show. Either way, he appeared to enjoy the rest of the album.

Fortunately, it looks like Playboi Carti may have more new music coming soon. During a recent stream, DJ Akademiks claimed that the performer told him he plans to drop again shortly after the release of MUSIC. Last night, he also appeared to confirm the title of the upcoming project. "BABY BOI OTW," he announced.

Read More: The Joe Budden Podcast Tries Their Best To "Review" Playboi Carti's New Album "MUSIC"

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
TDE Punch Kanye West Kendrick Lamar Hip Hop News Music TDE Punch Reacts To Kanye West Slamming Kendrick Lamar Features On Playboi Carti Album 2.5K
Kanye West Kendrick Lamar Playboi Carti Hip Hop News Music Kanye West Is Disappointed That Kendrick Lamar Is On Playboi Carti’s New Album 4.3K
Joe Budden Podcast Playboi Carti New Album MUSIC Hip Hop News Music The Joe Budden Podcast Tries Their Best To "Review" Playboi Carti's New Album "MUSIC" 666
67th GRAMMY Awards - Show Music Playboi Carti Claims "MUSIC" Follow Up Album "BABY BOI" Is "OTW" 1.6K