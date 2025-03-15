Playboi Carti’s “MUSIC” Racks Up Impressive First Day Streaming Numbers

Yesterday, Playboi Carti finally unveiled his highly anticipated new album, MUSIC. The project boasts an array of high-profile features from the likes of Kendrick Lamar, The Weeknd, Travis Scott, Young Thug, and more. Fans had been waiting to hear the project for quite some time, and now that it's arrived, they're out in full force sharing their opinions on social media.

Per usual, the reviews are mixed, but MUSIC had a massively successful first day overall. According to Chart Data, it earned a whopping 139 streams on the global Spotify chart. This isn't the only impressive achievement Carti has to celebrate following the release, however. Reportedly, MUSIC is also the first album of 2025 to go No. 1 on Apple Music in over 100 countries. This is certainly no small feat, as even artists like Drake, Bad Bunny, and The Weeknd weren't able to pull this off.

Playboi Carti Drops MUSIC

Of course, while reactions to the album continue to roll in, they haven't all been positive. Kanye West, for example, took to X yesterday to share his thoughts on Kendrick's contributions in particular. According to him, he's not a fan of the Compton MC's music despite thinking he can rap, and wishes he wasn't on MUSIC. "I DONT LIKE KENDRICK LAMARS MUSIC," he declared. "HE RAPS VERY GOOD BUT I DIDNT NEED TO HEAR HIM ON CARTI ALBUM." This left many confused, as just last month, he was praising Kendrick for defeating Drake in their viral rap feud and complimenting his Super Bowl Halftime Show. Either way, he appeared to enjoy the rest of the album.