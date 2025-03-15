F1lthy Wants To Box DJ Akademiks After Controversial Coverage Of Playboi Carti's New Album "MUSIC"

Playboi Carti has a whole bunch of producers on his new album MUSIC, but beat wizard F1lthy is obviously one of its most key members. The duo hasn't lost their luster since the Whole Lotta Red days, and this new record will hopefully make the latter's name more prominent for those who were too ignorant to acknowledge him before. DJ Akademiks recently found this out the hard way, as he admitted he didn't know who the producer was while responding to a correction he made. Basically, Ak claimed that Kendrick Lamar is MUSIC's creative director, and the beat-maker denied this. Afterwards, the streamer claimed to not know who he is, and it looks like he wants his lick-back.

"You owe me a boxing match Barclays center," F1lthy wrote in response to Ak, who was asking fans on Twitter if he lied about anything concerning this rollout (of course, he wants you to say no). DJ Akademiks covered Playboi Carti's new album MUSIC extensively leading up to, during, and after its release. He revealed the features and also gave a whole lot of other information. As such, maybe what the producer is saying here that the media personality shouldn't have revealed or claimed all of that in the first place, or that he did make some mistakes that now warrant a fight to settle the score.

Who Is F1lthy?

If you have the same problem as DJ Akademiks and don't know who F1lthy is, fear not. He's a Philly-born producer who cofounded the Working On Dying collective. He first rose to prominence in the mid-2010s as a bright underground beatsmith for Black Kray, LUCKI, Bladee, and many more. The 33-year-old's work with Playboi Carti on Whole Lotta Red in 2020 is what really made him a mainstream powerhouse, though.