F1lthy Wants To Box DJ Akademiks After Controversial Coverage Of Playboi Carti's New Album "MUSIC"

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 128 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
F1lthy Box DJ Akademiks Playboi Carti New Album MUSIC Hip Hop News
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 14: Playboi Carti performs during 2019 Rolling Loud LA at Banc of California Stadium on December 14, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Timothy Norris/WireImage/Getty Images)
DJ Akademiks admitted that he didn't know who F1lthy was while responding to his comments on Playboi Carti's new album "MUSIC."

Playboi Carti has a whole bunch of producers on his new album MUSIC, but beat wizard F1lthy is obviously one of its most key members. The duo hasn't lost their luster since the Whole Lotta Red days, and this new record will hopefully make the latter's name more prominent for those who were too ignorant to acknowledge him before. DJ Akademiks recently found this out the hard way, as he admitted he didn't know who the producer was while responding to a correction he made. Basically, Ak claimed that Kendrick Lamar is MUSIC's creative director, and the beat-maker denied this. Afterwards, the streamer claimed to not know who he is, and it looks like he wants his lick-back.

"You owe me a boxing match Barclays center," F1lthy wrote in response to Ak, who was asking fans on Twitter if he lied about anything concerning this rollout (of course, he wants you to say no). DJ Akademiks covered Playboi Carti's new album MUSIC extensively leading up to, during, and after its release. He revealed the features and also gave a whole lot of other information. As such, maybe what the producer is saying here that the media personality shouldn't have revealed or claimed all of that in the first place, or that he did make some mistakes that now warrant a fight to settle the score.

Read More: Playboi Carti "MUSIC" Full Credits: Kendrick Lamar, Metro Boomin, Lil Uzi Vert & More

Who Is F1lthy?

If you have the same problem as DJ Akademiks and don't know who F1lthy is, fear not. He's a Philly-born producer who cofounded the Working On Dying collective. He first rose to prominence in the mid-2010s as a bright underground beatsmith for Black Kray, LUCKI, Bladee, and many more. The 33-year-old's work with Playboi Carti on Whole Lotta Red in 2020 is what really made him a mainstream powerhouse, though.

Meanwhile, if you want to hear more material outside of the Playboi Carti context, we'd recommend F1lthy's "Rope Chain" backing up Detroit MC Bruiser Wolf. We'll see if DJ Akademiks accepts the challenge, although he'll probably go on one of his usual rants about it and nothing more. Put some respect on his name!

Read More: DJ Akademiks Goes Ballistic On YesJulz After She Said He "Sucks" As A Music Journalist

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
2024 Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash Festival Music Playboi Carti Reveals "I AM MUSIC" Features After Briefly Delaying Album 6.3K
DJ Akademiks Playboi Carti Features New Album I AM MUSIC Hip Hop News Music DJ Akademiks Reveals Playboi Carti's A-List Features For New Album "I AM MUSIC" 8.3K
Kendrick Lamar Featured Playboi Carti I AM MUSIC Hip Hop News Music Kendrick Lamar Allegedly Featured On Playboi Carti's "I AM MUSIC" And He's Taking Shots Again 13.7K
Joe Budden Podcast Playboi Carti New Album MUSIC Hip Hop News Music The Joe Budden Podcast Tries Their Best To "Review" Playboi Carti's New Album "MUSIC" 448