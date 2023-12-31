Playboi Carti Dropping New Music Very Soon, Producer F1lthy Seemingly Confirms

Whether it's for new music drops or his close association with other celebrities, Playboi Carti is drumming up a whole lot of noise right now. Moreover, fans couldn't be more excited for his new album, which is presumably titled Music and will come out in early 2024. Some fans hope it's a January release date, and while all signs point to there right now, we never know for sure with the Atlanta rage pioneer. However, one of his most acclaimed producers over the past few years just suggested on social media that the wait won't be much longer. Well, at least for something new; maybe it'll just be a single coming in the next few hours, it seems.

Furthermore, F1lthy took to Twitter recently to answer stylist Mitch Modes' inquiry about a rumor they heard: that a new Playboi Carti track titled "Baby Boi" is dropping today (December 31). As of writing this article, nothing's come up yet, but the producer still added fuel to the fire. "I heard that too !!!" he responded to Modes' rumor. In addition, it's unclear whether this would be another social media-only drop like "H00DBYAIR" or if it will officially become available on streaming services. Either way, we're sure fans will spin it endlessly.

F1lthy Teases New Playboi Carti Music

However, there's also some alleged beef brewing in the world of Playboi Carti. Recently, he shared a screenshot of an old Young Thug tweet that reads "Boy slow down dropping all that BS music." Some fans assumed this could be a shot at Lil Uzi Vert, who had released the new track "Red Moon" a day prior. Still, there's a lot of people that the "OnThatTime" artist could've dug at with this reference, and there's no use in speculating.

Meanwhile, there's some legitimate beef in the form of his mention of Benji Blue Bills on a recent cut, which got him quite heated. Benji released a video "reacting" to the supposed "diss," which many fans thought looked staged or at the very least exaggerated. Regardless, we're sure that Music will hold a lot more curious lyrical content that will send folks into wild theories and narratives. On that note, stay posted on HNHH for the latest news and updates on Playboi Carti.

