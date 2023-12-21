How Many Kids Does Playboi Carti Have?

Playboi Carti returned with his third single in a matter of weeks on Tuesday. “H00DBYAIR,” shared guerilla-style via the Opium Instagram account, provided a glimpse into Carti’s next musical leap in his follow-up to Whole Lotta Red. However, it also shed insight into Playboi Carti's personal life, namely his kids. While we all knew that he shared a child with Iggy Azalea, the rapper revealed that he also welcomed a daughter earlier this year. Below, we're diving into what we know about Playboi Carti's kids.

Onyx: Carti's Son With Iggy Azalea

His first child, Onyx, is the son he shares with Australian rapper Iggy Azalea. Their relationship has been publicly tumultuous, with Azalea expressing dissatisfaction with Carti's parenting involvement. She has taken to social media to voice her grievances, particularly highlighting instances where Carti allegedly prioritized his career and social engagements over their son. Azalea criticized Carti for his absence during significant family moments, like Christmas, and accused him of neglecting his paternal duties. Carti has assured fans that he remains active in his son’s life, acknowledging Onyx on his latest record. Additionally, Onyx appeared in his new documentary that surfaced online.

Yves: Carti's Daughter

Most recently, the rapper unveiled the news that he has a daughter. Although little is known about her, he did confirm that his newborn is named Yves in his latest song. “I was twenty-four when I had lil' Onyx/ Then I had a daughter, I had a daughter too/ Twenty-seven when I had Yves/ Now I can finally sleep,” he raps on his single. Fans later believed that his daughter’s name was incorrectly spelled Eve. However, he took to Instagram to share a Music-style post that corrected the spelling.

This stands as the first occasion in which Playboi Carti has revealed that he has a daughter. However, as Complex points out, the rapper was arrested earlier this year regarding a domestic dispute with police describing the alleged victim as his “pregnant girlfriend.” It should be noted that his attorney denied that there was truth behind these claims. “Mr. Carter was falsely accused,” Steel said at the time. “Pursuant to my communications with the Fulton County District Attorney‘s Office, this case will be dismissed without any prosecution or litigation.”

