Playboi Carti Reveals He Has A Daughter, In New Track "H00DBYAIR"

Playboi Carti continues to impress with his new run of singles.

Playboi Carti is easily one of the biggest artists in the hip-hop world right now. Overall, Whole Lotta Red cemented his place as an artist that can evolve with every album. Furthermore, it showcased how he is a cult-like following from his fanbase. They are obsessed with everything he does, and they will stop at nothing to find out more information about upcoming projects. In fact, it seems as though Carti has a new album on the way, and fans are very excited about this.

The rapper has been dropping some new songs over the course of the last couple of weeks. He dropped off "UR THE MOON" and followed that up with "2024." Subsequently, on Tuesday night, he came through with the track "H00DBYAIR." This song is garnering universal praise right now, and as it turns out, the song comes with a revelation. “I was 24 when I had lil’ Onyx (then I had a daughter, I got a daughter too)/ 27 when I had Eve/ Now I can finally sleep,” he spits. Simply put, Carti just had a second child.

For now, it is unknown who the mother of this child is. However, it is important to bring up the fact that Carti had been arrested for allegedly choking a pregnant partner back in 2022. The reports state that Carti was upset about an alleged paternity test and subsequently choked his alleged victim. It was also reported that he had tried to pull her out of a car, and was unhinged during the alleged incident. This took place in December of 2022 when the alleged victim was 14 weeks pregnant.

This is a developing story that we will continue to follow. Let us know what you think of the song "H00DBYAIR," in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming releases.

