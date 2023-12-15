Playboi Carti's "2024" Is Turning Into An Overnight Sensation

Playboi Carti's fanbase has to be as juiced as they have ever been since the rollout of Whole Lotta Red. Over the past several days we have gotten tons of updates on the Georgia rapper's upcoming record, Music. That is at least what Genius has on its page. We have also seen I AM MUSIC stemming from Carti's Instagram account as well as the album cover.

Furthermore, the elusive artist has teased snippets of songs, as well as the lead single. "Different Day" was released on Carti's Opium music label Instagram account last week. Based on the sound of this track, he is going back to the trap sound. It harkens back to the Cath Carti era in some aspects. It has a more eerie, dreamy, and nocturnal element tone this time around.

Listen To "2024" By Playboi Carti

"2024" fits that bill to some extent, too. If it was not obvious enough already, the view count on this music video will tangibly prove how long his fans have been waiting for new stuff. It is essentially blowing up overnight, with 3.1 million views and it holds the number one trending spot for music on YouTube. While Carti delivers a dynamic performance featuring both his high-pitch and deeper voice from "FE!N," the production is another key component. Kanye West, Ojivolta, and Earl on the Beat did a great job at creating a hypnotic beat that instantly grabs your attention.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand-new song, "2024," by Playboi Carti? Does this song have amped for the release of his forthcoming album, Music? Out of the two songs we have gotten so far, which is one better? Will this be Carti's best project when it drops? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around Playboi Carti. Furthermore, stay with us for all of the best song releases throughout the week.

Quotable Lyrics:

I'm travelin' the world like the pope, bringin' the praise right to my son

Shawty, you gotta be canceled, you make me feel some type way

And no, I can't be canceled 'cause you feel some type way, uh, uh

I'm in the lane, ándale, ándale, ándale

Uh, I'ma keep killin' these hoes, I'm f****n' on my main

Pink in my cup like a brain, sippin' on zombie

