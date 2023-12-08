Playboi Carti Shares New Snippet On Instagram: "IM NOT PLAYING"

It's not as rage-heavy of a sound as pretty much any "Whole Lotta Red" beat, but we can hear the "Whaaahhh!" ad-libs already.

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
2019 Rolling Loud New York

Playboi Carti's I AM MUSIC (or just Music? Who knows?) is finally upon us, and he is well-aware of what that anticipation means. Moreover, he recently shared a short instrumental snippet on Instagram along with a graphic that reads "IM NOT PLAYING." As such, the Atlanta rage pioneer is probably very aware that he has been playing for the better part of three years now when it comes to his next album. In addition to reposting Tyler, The Creator DMs, old Young Thug tweets, and Pharrell cosigns, this is adding to some more prolific activity from him that fans are very happy to see. After all, Carti is usually radio-silent, and a lot of what we hear or see of him is through so many other means that aren't himself.

Furthermore, let's talk about this snippet, which might be part of this January drop for Playboi Carti. It's nothing too special, to be honest: heavy and simple bass, a creepy and slightly Halloween-ish synth melody, a compressed snare, and rattling hi-hats. If anything, it's like a fusion of the tempo and drum pattern that dominated Die Lit with the goth aesthetics of Whole Lotta Red. As such, we can't really take a guess at what previous style this new release will imitate, but we hope that it's none of the above and that Carti comes through with something new.

Read More: Playboi Carti Claims He's Been Recording His New Album In A Cave

Playboi Carti Is "Not Playing" With This New Snippet: Listen

In addition to this new hype for I AM MUSIC, this follows previous promises and timeline changes in his career. For example, when Playboi Carti and the rest of Opium had to reschedule their European tour dates, he said that his album was coming soon, which we now have at least some confirmation of thanks to DJ Akademiks. It's actually funny that there are a lot of similarities between this and WLR: a winter/Christmastime drop, DJ Akademiks with the inside scoop, and it doesn't look like his aesthetics have changed all that much since then. We'd guess that the newest thing about this new release is that the "FE!N" MC will use more of the deep and warbly delivery he debuted on that song.

Meanwhile, as fans, we all have to be ready for this whole thing to fall apart at any second– and to be cognizant of his alleged abhorrent behavior. After all, with so many teases, apparent delays, and unfulfilled promises, fans are too hardened to let their guard down. So let's hold out a healthy balance of skepticism and hope until we see something on our preferred DSPs. For more news and the latest updates on Playboi Carti, stick around on HNHH.

Read More: Travis Scott And Playboi Carti Sent The Crowd Into A Frenzy Performing "FE!N" Together: Watch

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.