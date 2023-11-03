Playboi Carti Claims He’s Been Recording His New Album In A Cave

Playboi Carti fans have been waiting for a new album for a very long time. The rapper last released a new project late in 2020 when he surprise-dropped Whole Lotta Red. Since then he's dropped almost no new material, simply appearing as a feature on other artists' songs. Most notably, he joined The Weeknd and Madonna on the hit song Popular earlier this year. The song landed on the soundtrack for The Weeknd's HBO show The Idol.

Now in a new interview, Carti is shedding light on his next album. He sat down with German culture magazine Numero Berlin to share some details on what he's been up to with fans. He described trying to stay off of his phone and out of his own head to get in the zone for recording music. "I'm in my surroundings. I've been recording in Paris. I love Paris. I was recording in a cave for like three months and all the music that came out of that is just chaotic and crazy," Carti explains. The revelation has to have fans excited, though skeptical if the material will ever actually see the light of day. Check out more from the interview below.

Playboi Carti Recorded Songs For New Album In A Cave

Despite Playboi Carti's absence from releasing much new music, his influence is still very much felt. The most direct way is through his Opium label where artists like Ken Carson and Destroy Lonely carry on the rage style that Carti pioneered. He's also influential in other ways. Earlier this week he served as the inspiration for Jaden Smith's viral Halloween costume.

Carti did have a new song recently debuted on OVO radio. The episode was celebrating the release of Drake's new album For All The Dogs. Included in the broadcast was the official debut of a Carti song that first leaked a few months ago called "Killers." What do you think of Playboi Carti recording parts of his new album in a cave in Paris? Let us know in the comment section below.

