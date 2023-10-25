Playboi Carti Sporting Vampiric Accessories In New Selfies

Playboi Carti continues to give his fans just about everything but music. As fans are curious about a new single he recently debuted on a radio show and an upcoming rescheduled tour, Cardi hasn't said much. But he did share some new selfies for fans to chew over. In the pictures he's leaning into his vampire image further than ever before. Sporting some new face piercings and red contacts, Carti looks pretty villainous in the three pictures he shared.

Fans has mixed reactions to his selfies online. "This y’all favorite rapper?" one of the top comments questions and the answers are divided. "Someone get me some damn holy water," another one of the top comments reads. Elsewhere fans are less interested in what Carti is doing and more interested in what he isn't doing, releasing new music. "Bro really haven’t dropped in 2 years like ts in insane I was still in high school when he dropped," another highly upvoted comment explains. Check out the post and various fan reactions to it below.

Playboi Carti's New Pictures

Playboi Carti doesn't pop up very often these days. The last time he appeared somewhere was at Ken Carson's album listening party. His Opium label artist recently released a new album called A Great Chaos. The project features a guest verse from Lil Uzi Vert and a trio of appearances from Destroy Lonely. It's also been met with tons of positive praise from fans since it released a few weeks ago.

Fans were hoping to hear Carti pop up on the new Offset album Set It Off. After a few weeks of speculation Offset recently confirmed that Carti didn't appear on the album because he didn't clear the feature for use. Carti has a reputation among fans for promising plenty of new music and rarely delivering and this instance once again saw fans let down. What do you think of Playboi Carti's new selfies? Let us know in the comment section below.

