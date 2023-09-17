Playboi Carti And Ken Carson Surprise Fans At Destroy Lonely Performance

Recently, Destroy Lonely took the stage at Music Midtown Festival in Atlanta. The rapper surprised fans in his hometown with a couple of special guests, Playboi Carti and Ken Carson. In a clip from the event, attendees are heard going wild as they make their way onto the stage. The trio gave fans a preview of what's to come on the Antagonist tour, which is scheduled to begin later this year.

Playboi Carti recently announced the rescheduled Antagonist tour, which is now set to kick off in November. He'll start with dates in Dublin, Manchester, and London. He'll make his way to the U.S. in January, performing in notable cities like Miami, NYC, Chicago, LA, and more. Ken Carson, Destroy Lonely, and more will also appear as supporting acts.

Fans Go Wild For Playboi Carti, Ken Carson, And Destroy Lonely

Carti fans continue to eagerly-await his follow-up to 2020's Whole Lotta Red. Supporters have been strung along by various leaks and previews for some time, but they're starting to get antsy. Last week, he was scheduled to debut a brand new song on Atlanta's V-103 radio station, but things didn't go as planned. The station apologized, however, fans still weren't happy. They took to social media to weigh in, expressing their disappointment that they didn't get to hear the new song.

On a positive note, Carti just recently previewed some new collabs he has on the way, which fans can't wait to hear. He celebrated his 27th birthday at a club last week, and teased an upcoming track with Travis Scott. He also reportedly previewed a snippet of another collab he has in the works with Lil Uzi Vert. Would you like to see Destroy Lonely, Ken Carson, and Playboi Carti perform live? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more news.

