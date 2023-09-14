Playboi Carti Previews Travis Scott & Lil Uzi Vert Collaborations At His Birthday Bash

Playboi Carti is an artist who has largely frustrated his fanbase over the years. Overall, this is due to the fact that he will tease new music, and then never release it. Unfortunately, Carti is an artist who always seems to fall victim to leaks. The leakers can be extremely frustrating to deal with, and when his stuff hits the internet, he typically starts over. This leads to numerous potential rollouts that eventually fizzle out. Fans have started to call Carti a "liar" and it has certainly caused some fractures amongst his fanbase.

Recently, however, Carti got to celebrate his birthday at a club, surrounded by friends and perhaps even some fans. During this birthday bash, Carti decided to tease some brand-new music. In the video down below, you can actually hear a new song with none other than Travis Scott. These two recently linked up on the Utopia song "FE!N" which is considered a highlight of the album. As you can imagine, this snippet had the whole club excited.

Playboi Carti x Travis Scott

Furthermore, Playboi Carti also came through with a snippet of a new Lil Uzi Vert track. He and Uzi have teased a collaborative album in the past. However, that album never came. As for songs, they have done tracks like "Shoota" and "Wokeuplikethis." That said, it has been a wild since we have heard these two artists on a track together. It feels like this collaboration is needed now, more than ever before.

Carti x Uzi

When it comes to the Travis Scott song, it is supposedly going to be previewed tomorrow night. Fans are fairly skeptical of this, so it will be interesting to see if it actually happens. Hopefully, it does. Let us know what you think of these snippets, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the music world.

