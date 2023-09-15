Playboi Carti Cancels Premiere Of New Song At The Last Minute

Very few fanbases are starved for new music like Playboi Carti fans. He hasn't released a new album since 2020's Whole Lotta Red. Since then he's been pretty quiet save for a few featured verses but he's been teasing fans with new music all year. From various Instagram posts and leaks, Carti fans have been anticipating new music soon. The rapper is due to take his entire Opium label on tour starting in November and many were expecting him to have new songs to play.

Earlier this week, it was announced that a new Playboi Carti song would be making its debut on Atlanta's V-103 radio station. But last night when it was set to take place, all fans heard was an apology. "I apologize for the Playboi Carti Instagram... imma take the blame for that. You know what I'm sayin, it switched up," the radio host told any Carti fans listening. Unsurprisingly, those same fans weren't very happy about getting their hopes up again only to be let down. "pretends to be shocked," one of the top comments reads in reference to how often Carti does things like this. Check out the announcement below.

Playboi Carti Fans Are Heated

Elsewhere in the comments, even more fans are disappointed. "dis n*gga HATE his fans," reads one of the most liked comments under the post. "At this point what did any of you expect lmao," another fan agrees. Others just post reaction gifs and images expressing their disappointment with the tease ultimately coming up short.

Earlier this week, Playboi Carti threw himself a birthday party and while there he teased some new music. During the event, he previewed tracks he's recorded that featured Travis Scott and Lil Uzi Vert. It was yet another reason for fans to believe that new Carti music was on the way soon. What do you think of Playboi Carti canceling the premiere of his new song at the last minute? Let us know in the comment section below.

