Playboi Carti Announces Rescheduled “Antagonist” Tour Dates

Playboi Carti has rescheduled his upcoming “Antagonist” tour, pushing it into next year. The performer will kick things off internationally, leading with shows in Dublin, Manchester, London, Amsterdam, Milan, and more. He’ll then head to the U.S., making notable stops in cities like LA, NYC, Chicago, and Atlanta before closing the tour at the beginning of next year.
For now, the last scheduled date on the tour is on February 29 in Portland, however, there are two remaining dates in the midwest that have yet to be announced. Various other artists on Carti’s Opium Records will join him on the “Antagonist” tour. Ken Carson, Destroy Lonely, and Homixide Gang are currently listed as supporting acts.
Playboi Carti Reschedules Tour
It’s safe to say that supporters are eager to catch Carti live, and even more eager to hear some new music. Luckily, the performer updated his website recently, getting listeners thinking that he could have something new on the horizon. The update was the simple addition of new a “Music” tab, but fans can only hope.
This development would make sense considering the upcoming tour. DJ Scheme also shared a snippet of an unreleased Carti track earlier this month, getting fans excited about a potential new project. He was also spotted in a clip appearing to shoot a new music video recently. Check out the tour dates below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Playboi Carti.
Playboi Carti’s “Antagonist” Tour Dates
11-19 Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena
11-21 Manchester, United Kingdom – AO Arena
11-22 London, United Kingdom – The O2
11-24 Brussels, Belgium – Forest National
11-25 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
11-27 Milan, Italy – Mediolanum Forum
11-29 Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena
11-30 Berlin, Germany – Mercedes-Benz Arena
12-2 Paris, France – AccorHotels Arena
12-4 Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena
01-14 Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center
01-15 Denver, CO – Ball Arena
01-17 Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
01-18 Austin, TX – Moody Center
01-19 Houston, TX – Toyota Center
01-23 Miami, FL – Kaseya Center
01-24 Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
01-25 Orlando, FL – Amway Center
01-27 Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
01-28 Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
01-29 Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena
01-31 New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
02-01 Washington, D.C. – Capital One Arena
02-02 Boston, MA – TD Garden
02-04 Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
02-06 Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
02-07 Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
02-08 Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
02-12 Chicago, IL – United Center
02-13 Minneapolis, MN – Target Center
02-14 Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center
02-17 Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena
02-18 Glendale, AZ – Desert Diamond Arena
02-19 Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
02-22 San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena
02-24 San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
02-25 Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center
02-28 Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
02-29 Portland, OR – Veterans Memorial Coliseum
TBA – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center
TBA – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse
