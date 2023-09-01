Playboi Carti Announces Rescheduled “Antagonist” Tour Dates

Playboi Carti has rescheduled his upcoming “Antagonist” tour, pushing it into next year. The performer will kick things off internationally, leading with shows in Dublin, Manchester, London, Amsterdam, Milan, and more. He’ll then head to the U.S., making notable stops in cities like LA, NYC, Chicago, and Atlanta before closing the tour at the beginning of next year.

For now, the last scheduled date on the tour is on February 29 in Portland, however, there are two remaining dates in the midwest that have yet to be announced. Various other artists on Carti’s Opium Records will join him on the “Antagonist” tour. Ken Carson, Destroy Lonely, and Homixide Gang are currently listed as supporting acts.

Playboi Carti Reschedules Tour

Playboi Carti performs at The Forum on November 06, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Timothy Norris/Getty Images)

It’s safe to say that supporters are eager to catch Carti live, and even more eager to hear some new music. Luckily, the performer updated his website recently, getting listeners thinking that he could have something new on the horizon. The update was the simple addition of new a “Music” tab, but fans can only hope.

This development would make sense considering the upcoming tour. DJ Scheme also shared a snippet of an unreleased Carti track earlier this month, getting fans excited about a potential new project. He was also spotted in a clip appearing to shoot a new music video recently. Check out the tour dates below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Playboi Carti.

Playboi Carti’s “Antagonist” Tour Dates

11-19 Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena

11-21 Manchester, United Kingdom – AO Arena

11-22 London, United Kingdom – The O2

11-24 Brussels, Belgium – Forest National

11-25 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

11-27 Milan, Italy – Mediolanum Forum

11-29 Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena

11-30 Berlin, Germany – Mercedes-Benz Arena

12-2 Paris, France – AccorHotels Arena

12-4 Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena

01-14 Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center

01-15 Denver, CO – Ball Arena

01-17 Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

01-18 Austin, TX – Moody Center

01-19 Houston, TX – Toyota Center

01-23 Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

01-24 Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

01-25 Orlando, FL – Amway Center

01-27 Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

01-28 Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

01-29 Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena

01-31 New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

02-01 Washington, D.C. – Capital One Arena

02-02 Boston, MA – TD Garden

02-04 Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

02-06 Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

02-07 Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

02-08 Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

02-12 Chicago, IL – United Center

02-13 Minneapolis, MN – Target Center

02-14 Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

02-17 Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena

02-18 Glendale, AZ – Desert Diamond Arena

02-19 Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

02-22 San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena

02-24 San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

02-25 Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

02-28 Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

02-29 Portland, OR – Veterans Memorial Coliseum

TBA – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

TBA – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse

