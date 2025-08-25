Playboi Carti Announces Expansive "Antagonist" Tour Featuring Opium Labelmates

The Weeknd: After Hours Til Dawn Tour - Atlanta, GA
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 21: Playboi Carti performs during The Weeknd: After Hours Til Dawn Tour at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on August 21, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
Playboi Carti has been trying to head out on tour since July 2023, but after clearing several roadblocks, the Opium boss is finally doing it.

Playboi Carti fans have been able to see him on tour thanks to The Weeknd bringing him on as an opener for the After Hours Til Dawn circuit. However, the Vamps haven't been given a proper headlining tour since 2021. That drought appeared to be ending in 2023 after the Georgia luminary announced the Antagonist trek.

Sadly, postponements and a legal battle involving his Opium signees in Homixide Gang led to the eventual cancelation of the tour in March 2024. But the wait appears to be over for good this time as Playboi Carti has just announced the aptly named Antagonist 2.0 tour.

The MUSIC creator is also bringing all of his Opium labelmates along for the ride. That of course includes Destroy Lonely, Ken Carson, Homixide Gang, and ApolloRed1. Excitingly, this marks the first time that the entire collective will be on the road together.

The arena tour spans 28 dates and will strictly be in the United States. It will kick off on October 3 in Salt Lake City, Utah and conclude on December 1 in his hometown. As for tickets, fans will be able to purchase them starting tomorrow, Tuesday, August 26 at 10 a.m. local time. That is the artist presale. The general sale kicks off Friday, August 29 at 10 a.m. local as well.

If you want easier access to this information, you can visit Playboi Carti's website here. Finally, the Live Nation sponsored circuit is giving fans plenty of VIP opportunities, too. If you want the details on that, click this link.

Playboi Carti Tour
playboi carti
Screenshot via Playboi Carti on Instagram

Antagonist Tour Dates:

Fri Oct 03 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center

Sun Oct 05 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

Wed Oct 08 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Fri Oct 10 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Sun Oct 12 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

Tue Oct 14 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

Fri Oct 17 – Phoenix, AZ – PHX Arena

Sat Oct 18 – Las Vegas, NV  – MGM Grand Garden Arena

Mon Oct 20 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Thu Oct 23 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

Fri Oct 24 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

Sat Oct 25 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

Tue Oct 28 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena

Thu Oct 30 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Fri Oct 31 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Sat Nov 01 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

Tue Nov 04 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Thu Nov 06 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Fri Nov 07 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Sat Nov 08 – Hartford, CT – PeoplesBank Arena

Mon Nov 10 – Philadelphia, PA – Xfinity Mobile Arena 

Tue Nov 11 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Thu Nov 13 – Raleigh, NC – Lenovo Center

Fri Nov 14 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

Sun Nov 16 – Sunrise, FL – Amerant Bank Arena

Fri Nov 28 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Sun Nov 30 – Tampa, FL – Benchmark International Arena

Mon Dec 01 – Atlanta, GA –State Farm Arena

