Playboi Carti Announces Expansive "Antagonist" Tour Featuring Opium Labelmates

Playboi Carti has been trying to head out on tour since July 2023, but after clearing several roadblocks, the Opium boss is finally doing it.

The arena tour spans 28 dates and will strictly be in the United States. It will kick off on October 3 in Salt Lake City, Utah and conclude on December 1 in his hometown. As for tickets, fans will be able to purchase them starting tomorrow, Tuesday, August 26 at 10 a.m. local time. That is the artist presale. The general sale kicks off Friday, August 29 at 10 a.m. local as well.

Playboi Carti fans have been able to see him on tour thanks to The Weeknd bringing him on as an opener for the After Hours Til Dawn circuit. However, the Vamps haven't been given a proper headlining tour since 2021. That drought appeared to be ending in 2023 after the Georgia luminary announced the Antagonist trek.

