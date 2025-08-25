Playboi Carti Announces Expansive "Antagonist" Tour Featuring Opium Labelmates

Playboi Carti fans have been able to see him on tour thanks to The Weeknd bringing him on as an opener for the After Hours Til Dawn circuit. However, the Vamps haven't been given a proper headlining tour since 2021. That drought appeared to be ending in 2023 after the Georgia luminary announced the Antagonist trek.
Sadly, postponements and a legal battle involving his Opium signees in Homixide Gang led to the eventual cancelation of the tour in March 2024. But the wait appears to be over for good this time as Playboi Carti has just announced the aptly named Antagonist 2.0 tour.
The MUSIC creator is also bringing all of his Opium labelmates along for the ride. That of course includes Destroy Lonely, Ken Carson, Homixide Gang, and ApolloRed1. Excitingly, this marks the first time that the entire collective will be on the road together.
The arena tour spans 28 dates and will strictly be in the United States. It will kick off on October 3 in Salt Lake City, Utah and conclude on December 1 in his hometown. As for tickets, fans will be able to purchase them starting tomorrow, Tuesday, August 26 at 10 a.m. local time. That is the artist presale. The general sale kicks off Friday, August 29 at 10 a.m. local as well.
If you want easier access to this information, you can visit Playboi Carti's website here. Finally, the Live Nation sponsored circuit is giving fans plenty of VIP opportunities, too. If you want the details on that, click this link.
Playboi Carti Tour
Antagonist Tour Dates:
Fri Oct 03 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center
Sun Oct 05 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
Wed Oct 08 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Fri Oct 10 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
Sun Oct 12 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center
Tue Oct 14 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
Fri Oct 17 – Phoenix, AZ – PHX Arena
Sat Oct 18 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena
Mon Oct 20 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
Thu Oct 23 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
Fri Oct 24 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center
Sat Oct 25 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center
Tue Oct 28 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena
Thu Oct 30 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Fri Oct 31 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
Sat Nov 01 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
Tue Nov 04 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Thu Nov 06 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
Fri Nov 07 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
Sat Nov 08 – Hartford, CT – PeoplesBank Arena
Mon Nov 10 – Philadelphia, PA – Xfinity Mobile Arena
Tue Nov 11 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
Thu Nov 13 – Raleigh, NC – Lenovo Center
Fri Nov 14 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
Sun Nov 16 – Sunrise, FL – Amerant Bank Arena
Fri Nov 28 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
Sun Nov 30 – Tampa, FL – Benchmark International Arena
Mon Dec 01 – Atlanta, GA –State Farm Arena