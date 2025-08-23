The Weeknd Brings Out Future During Atlanta Tour Stop For Performance Of "Low Life"

BY Zachary Horvath 224 Views
The Weeknd: After Hours Til Dawn Tour - Atlanta, GA
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 21: The Weeknd and Future perform during The Weeknd: After Hours Til Dawn Tour at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on August 21, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
The Weeknd has brought out several big-name special guests along his tour stops, but this one with Future may go down as the best.

The Weeknd's After Hours Til Dawn Tour has been another smash trek for him. It's well over the $500 million mark and it's just one of 16 to ever to do so. However, there's a chance it moves even higher up the list with several more shows to go.

Speaking of which, Abel Tesfaye just wrapped up fifth to last stop in Atlanta, Georgia, this Thursday, August 21. It was held at the hallowed Mercedes-Benz Stadium and once again, it looked like a spectacular night.

Part of the reason why is because Future made a surprise appearance onstage. This is not the first time this has happened. In fact, Pluto was there in Miami a few days prior. Not only did he perform, he may have also been there to help celebrate Young Thug's birthday.

He and Metro Boomin were up in a suite watching their two friends tear it up. Moreover, Thugger received some icy jewelry as a result.

But as for Future and The Weeknd, they took fans back to 2015, playing "Low Life" for an amped crowd. In the clip caught by Kurrco, they dapped each other up before launching into the hit record.

The Weeknd Tour

When they were onstage together in Miami, they also performed this smash hit. Even though it's almost a full decade old, it's clear this song holds a special place in their hearts. After all, it was their first official collaboration.

Produced by Metro Boomin, Abel, DaHeala, and Ben Billions, the single would eventually land on Future's 2016 album EVOL. As of July 2022, the record is eight times platinum. Moreover, it peaked as high as 18 on the Billboard Hot 100 in May 2016.

Following the moody trap banger's success, the respective superstars would go on to collaborate on numerous occasions. Other notable hits include "Six Feet Under," "Comin' Out Strong," "All I Know," "Young Metro," and "Enjoy The Show," for example.

The Weeknd now has four more shows with his opening act Playboi Carti. Their next stop is in Orlando, which is tomorrow, August 24. The last three shows will be in Texas, with Arlington, Houston, and San Antonio helping wrap things up.

