The Weeknd Brings Future Out For Stellar Miami Concert Highlight

The Weeknd and Future repped for the "Low Life" on Abel's "After Hours Til Dawn" tour with Playboi Carti and Mike Dean.

The Weeknd doesn't have much left on his "After Hours Til Dawn" tour alongside Playboi Carti and Mike Dean, but these last few dates continue to hold exciting surprises. Fans in Miami's Hard Rock Stadium on Friday (August 15) experienced a thrill when none other than Future joined him onstage to perform their classic collaboration, "Low Life." Complex caught the performance on Instagram.

With some new additions and live embellishments to the track, it came alive, and it seemed like fans really enjoyed the special moment. Miami will get another show tonight (Saturday, August 16) followed by seven more shows in the United States. We'll see what other surprises they hold.

However, Pluto wasn't the only special guest at The Weeknd's Miami concert. The difference is that these other guests did not perform onstage, since they were too busy celebrating other things.

Young Thug pulled up to the show for his 34th birthday, and celebrated with the likes of Metro Boomin and many more. Perhaps more footage and moments from this bash will pop up throughout the weekend, especially after the upcoming second Miami show.

The Weeknd And Future Songs

Elsewhere, The Weeknd's spectacle held less surprising revelations that fans nonetheless expressed curiosity about, even if the odds of living up to these reveals seem absolutely dismal. We're talking about Playboi Carti's most recent tease, as he cryptically sang "September" over and over again onstage.

Does this mean we'll get BABY BOI next month or is this a tease towards the upcoming reveal of an announcement for a release date's release date? In other words, is he just trolling here? We'll have to endure the 30 days of September to find out, although we wouldn't hold our breath for anything "on schedule" from the Opium boss.

Back to Abel Tesfaye, though, The Weeknd's other narratives continue to develop. The main one on many fans' minds is the Drake beef and last year's broad battle, because no one's been able to get enough of that firestorm.

A clip recently surfaced of the Toronto superstar telling a fan to stop dissing the OVO mogul to his face. So maybe things aren't as contentious as they seem... At least we know Future's all good. So fans can keep bumping other collabs like "Comin Out Strong," "Enjoy The Show," and "We Still Don't Trust You" without reservations.

