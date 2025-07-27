The Weeknd & Playboi Carti's "Timeless" Enters The Billions Club On Spotify

The Weeknd and Playboi Carti's 2024 track "Timeless" recently reached one billion streams on Spotify. The song, which first released as a single in September of last year and later appeared on the former's album Hurry Up Tomorrow, has proven to be a hit for both parties.

The song is one of three to enter the Billions Club on Spotify. The other two are "FE!N" by Travis Scott and "Popular" with The Weeknd and Madonna. None of his solo entries have topped the magic number yet. As of writing, his closest is "Magnolia," with just over 985 million streams.

As for The Weeknd, "Timeless" is the 28th entry for him on the list. He also has the most streamed song in Spotify history, with "Blinding Lights" having over 4.9 billion streams in its five years. At its current pace, the song will be the first in Spotify history to accumulate five billion streams before the end of 2025, an unprecedented accomplishment for one of music's biggest names.

The Weeknd Playboi Carti

Of course, The Weeknd and Playboi Carti have been touring for much of 2025. The After Hours Til Dawn Tour began in 2022 to support the releases of After Hours and Dawn FM. It has been a worldwide endeavor for The Weeknd, who will conclude the final North American leg of this gargantuan tour in September.

Carti could not accompany The Weeknd on his recent Canadian dates, so KAYTRANADA stepped in to replace him. However, he did potentially tease the tracklist for his MUSIC follow-up, BABY BOI.