The Weeknd & Playboi Carti's "Timeless" Enters The Billions Club On Spotify

BY Devin Morton 128 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
the-weeknd-playboi-carti-timeless-billion-streams-music-news
SAO PAULO, BRAZIL - SEPTEMBER 7: Abel 'The Weeknd' Tesfaye and Playboi Carti perform on stage during the 'After Hours Til Dawn Tour' at MorumBIS on September 7, 2024 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Wagner Meier/Getty Images for Live Nation)
The Weeknd extends his lead for the most Spotify songs with over one billion streams, adding #28 to the list with "Timeless."

The Weeknd and Playboi Carti's 2024 track "Timeless" recently reached one billion streams on Spotify. The song, which first released as a single in September of last year and later appeared on the former's album Hurry Up Tomorrow, has proven to be a hit for both parties.

The song is one of three to enter the Billions Club on Spotify. The other two are "FE!N" by Travis Scott and "Popular" with The Weeknd and Madonna. None of his solo entries have topped the magic number yet. As of writing, his closest is "Magnolia," with just over 985 million streams.

As for The Weeknd, "Timeless" is the 28th entry for him on the list. He also has the most streamed song in Spotify history, with "Blinding Lights" having over 4.9 billion streams in its five years. At its current pace, the song will be the first in Spotify history to accumulate five billion streams before the end of 2025, an unprecedented accomplishment for one of music's biggest names.

Read More: Beyonce Reunites With Destiny's Child On Final Night Of "Cowboy Carter" Tour

The Weeknd Playboi Carti

Of course, The Weeknd and Playboi Carti have been touring for much of 2025. The After Hours Til Dawn Tour began in 2022 to support the releases of After Hours and Dawn FM. It has been a worldwide endeavor for The Weeknd, who will conclude the final North American leg of this gargantuan tour in September.

Carti could not accompany The Weeknd on his recent Canadian dates, so KAYTRANADA stepped in to replace him. However, he did potentially tease the tracklist for his MUSIC follow-up, BABY BOI.

The Weeknd has long claimed that Hurry Up Tomorrow will go down as his last album released under his longtime stage name. Whether that is true or not remains to be seen. However, the singer has experienced a large amount of success under the moniker, and 28 songs with over a billion streams is yet another notch in his belt.

About The Author
Devin Morton
Devin Morton is a News and Evergreen Content Writer at HotNewHipHop from Queens, New York. He started with HNHH in July 2024 as an intern while entering his last year of college, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Stony Brook University's School of Communication and Journalism. He has previously written album reviews covering some of the most popular artists in the game, including Childish Gambino and Ice Spice, as well as conversation starting pieces about the Grammy and BET Hip-Hop Awards. Some of his favorite rappers include Kendrick Lamar, Mac Miller, and Nas, though he also has a soft spot for the Blog Era guys from when he used to read HNHH as a kid. Besides hip-hop, he's a huge fan of sports (primarily basketball, #HeatCulture) and wrestling. His work for HNHH has reflected his outside interests, also covering sports, politics, and the greater pop culture world, which he has extensive knowledge of in addition to his hip-hop expertise.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 69.7K
playboi-carti-the-weeknd-detroit-hip-hop-news Music Playboi Carti Dances To The Weeknd's "Cry For Me" At Detroit Concert 1029
The Weeknd Playboi Carti Setlist After Hours Til Dawn Tour Hip Hop News Music The Weeknd & Playboi Carti Boast Impressive Setlist For "After Hours Til Dawn" Tour 4.5K
Syndication: Detroit Free Press Music The Weeknd's First Week Sales Projections For "Hurry Up Tomorrow" Are Eye-Opening To Say The Least 5.0K
Comments 0