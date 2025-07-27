Beyonce Reunites With Destiny's Child On Final Night Of "Cowboy Carter" Tour

Beyonce shocked the fans in attendance in Las Vegas with a surprise Destiny’s Child reunion on the last night of her Cowboy Carter Tour. The crowd cheered loudly when she brought out Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams for their first performance as a trio in over seven years.

The trio ran through a short but high-energy set, including the tracks “Bootylicious” and “Lose My Breath.” Rowland and Williams then joined Beyonce for a version of the track “ENERGY,” from Renaissance. The performance included the viral “Mute Challenge.”

Destiny's Child have been broken up since 2006, after a nine-year run that included five albums and tens of millions of records sold. They remain among the best selling girl groups of all time, despite having been split for nearly 20 years. The three continue to remain close friends, and have since reunited for one-off events. Their first reunion came during the Super Bowl halftime show in 2013. The second happened during the famed "Beychella" headlining set at Coachella 2018. After their set concluded, they passed the metaphorical torch to Blue Ivy, who entered the stage to dance.

In addition to a Destiny's Child reunion, Jay-Z helped Queen Bey close out her tour. Jay appeared for a couple of tracks, including "Crazy In Love" and "N***s in Paris." As the Cowboy Carter era comes to a close, members of the Beyhive have started to wonder about the singer's next steps.

The third act of Beyonce's trilogy does not have a formal release date yet. Fans do not even have insight into what style of music she will be embracing next. Renaissance was inspired by house music and ballroom culture, while Cowboy Carter took cues from country and Americana.

Listeners have long speculated that the third album is going to be rock-oriented. However, with Jay-Z seemingly getting the rust off as a live performer with his appearances on this tour, some have started to theorize that Act III is actually another album from The Carters. It would be their first album as a duo since the 2018 surprise release of Everything Is Love.