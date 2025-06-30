Beyonce Addresses Frightening Flying Car Malfunction In Light-Hearted Instagram Post

BY Caroline Fisher 748 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Beyonce Addresses Car Malfunction Music News
Artist Beyonc√© Knowles-Carter takes the stage during a rally for Vice President Kamala Harris at Shell Energy Stadium on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024 in Houston, Texas. Aaron E. Martinez / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Over the weekend, Beyonce handled a prop malfunction like a pro during her "COWBOY CARTER" tour stop in Houston.

Over the weekend, Beyonce brought the iconic "COWBOY CARTER" tour to NRG Stadium in her hometown of Houston. The performance was one for the books for many reasons, but unfortunately, not all of them are positive. At one point in the show, a suspended car prop malfunctioned, leaving her dangling sideways mid-air.

She could be heard calmly repeating the word "stop" before the car was slowly lowered to the stage. Fortunately, nobody was injured as a result of the malfunction. As expected, Beyonce handled it like a pro too, thanking her supporters immediately after the frightening incident.

"I want to thank y'all for loving me. If ever I fall, I know y'all will catch me," she said, per AllHipHop. She went on to poke fun at the ordeal on Instagram, sharing a series of photos and videos captured throughout the evening. She included a few shots of the car mishap, fittingly setting the compilation to Paul Wall’s “Sittin’ Sidewayz” featuring Big Pokey.

Read More: Jeezy Claims Jay-Z Removed Him From Beyonce's "Drunk In Love"

Beyonce Car Malfunction

Beyonce was performing her song "16 Carriages" when the car malfunction took place, and the following night, it was taken off the setlist entirely. This resulted in some backlash from fans who missed hearing it live. "WAIT I AINT TELL YOU TO SKIP 16 CARRIAGES THO?! no car but at what cost??," one fan writes on X. "She said f*ck that car and f*ck 16 carriages," another says.

Beyonce's "COWBOY CARTER" tour will continue until the end of next month, with upcoming performances in Atlanta, D.C., and Las Vegas. She's already made countless headlines thanks to the tour, which has broken multiple records since kicking off in April.

Her six-show run at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, for example, brought in a staggering $61 million and sold over 275,000 tickets. This makes it both the most tickets ever sold and the most earnings recorded in the stadium's history.

Read More: Beyoncé Narrowly Avoids Fall From Floating Car At Cowboy Carter Tour In Houston

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Baltimore Ravens v Houston Texans Music Beyoncé Narrowly Avoids Fall From Floating Car At Cowboy Carter Tour In Houston 2.5K
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 66.2K
Jay-Z Beyonce Paris Cowboy Carter Tour Hip Hop News Music Jay-Z Joins Beyonce Onstage In Paris For Surprise Performance During “Cowboy Carter” Tour 1480
Beyonce Jay-Z View UK Estate Music News Music Beyonce & Jay-Z Take Sneaky Helicopter Trip To View Sprawling UK Estate 2.6K