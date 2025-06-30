Over the weekend, Beyonce brought the iconic "COWBOY CARTER" tour to NRG Stadium in her hometown of Houston. The performance was one for the books for many reasons, but unfortunately, not all of them are positive. At one point in the show, a suspended car prop malfunctioned, leaving her dangling sideways mid-air.

She could be heard calmly repeating the word "stop" before the car was slowly lowered to the stage. Fortunately, nobody was injured as a result of the malfunction. As expected, Beyonce handled it like a pro too, thanking her supporters immediately after the frightening incident.

"I want to thank y'all for loving me. If ever I fall, I know y'all will catch me," she said, per AllHipHop. She went on to poke fun at the ordeal on Instagram, sharing a series of photos and videos captured throughout the evening. She included a few shots of the car mishap, fittingly setting the compilation to Paul Wall’s “Sittin’ Sidewayz” featuring Big Pokey.

Beyonce Car Malfunction

Beyonce was performing her song "16 Carriages" when the car malfunction took place, and the following night, it was taken off the setlist entirely. This resulted in some backlash from fans who missed hearing it live. "WAIT I AINT TELL YOU TO SKIP 16 CARRIAGES THO?! no car but at what cost??," one fan writes on X. "She said f*ck that car and f*ck 16 carriages," another says.

Beyonce's "COWBOY CARTER" tour will continue until the end of next month, with upcoming performances in Atlanta, D.C., and Las Vegas. She's already made countless headlines thanks to the tour, which has broken multiple records since kicking off in April.

Her six-show run at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, for example, brought in a staggering $61 million and sold over 275,000 tickets. This makes it both the most tickets ever sold and the most earnings recorded in the stadium's history.