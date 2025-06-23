Jay-Z recently threw some apparent shade at his longtime former collaborator, Kanye West, on stage in Paris for Beyonce’s Cowboy Carter tour. While performing their hit 2011 song, “N****s in Paris,” Jay swapped the line, "Just might let you meet Ye," for "Just might let you meet Bey." He and Beyonce also performed "Crazy in Love" together.

When No Jumper shared a video of the performance on Instagram, fans had mixed reactions to the move. "Yall gassing it. He did that cuz it was her show," one user commented, downplaying the significance of the lyric change. Another argued: "He disrespected Jay and his family why would he say his name."

Jay's dig at Kanye West comes as the controversial rapper has been sharing numerous scathing posts about him online. In one particularly vile message from earlier this year, he wrote: “Has anyone ever seen Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s younger kids? They’re r*tarded. This is why artificial insemination is such a blessing. Having r*tarded children is a choice.”

Are Jay-Z & Kanye West Still Friends?

It's unclear if the two have made amends, as Jay-Z hasn't said much about West's latest shots. West has spoken about wanting to apologize on several occasions. “I’m sorry Jay Z,” he wrote in one post on X (formerly Twitter). “I be feeling bad about my tweet but I still feel I gave my life to this industry and thought so many people were my family but when I needed family on some real sh*t none of these rap n****s had my back.” Despite the move, he ruined it by later posting: “Do Beyoncé ever let Jay get p*ssy? I mean like at least a couple times.”

Speaking with DJ Akademiks for an interview afterward, he explained his issues with the couple. “JAY-Z, Beyoncé, you ain’t help me when I was having problems with my kids. You could have used your influence. No, your influence is for politics. Your influence is how you could use a n***a you never wanted to sign anyway that Dame signed. You ain’t show up to my first wedding. You ain’t my family. I never had family out here, " he said.