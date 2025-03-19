Kanye West Targets Jay-Z And Beyonce's Children In Horrifying Rant

BY Elias Andrews 2.7K Views
50th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Backstage and Audience
(EXCLUSIVE, Premium Rates Apply) LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 10: Rapper Jay-Z, singer Beyonce and rapper Kanye West at the 50th Annual GRAMMY Awards at the Staples Center on February 10, 2008 in Los Angeles, California. **EXCLUSIVE** (Photo by Lester Cohen/WireImage)
Kanye West has tried to burn bridges with every musician he has been close with, so Jay-Z and Bey were bound to come up.

It's getting hard to find new ways to chronicle Kanye West's social media outbursts. The rapper churns out newsworthy tweets faster than outlets can cover them. The rant that started Monday night and has continued into Tuesday may be West's most upsetting yet. He not only targeted the artists who he has championed for years, but their families as well. Nowhere was this crossing of lines more clear than when Kanye West talked about Jay-Z and Beyonce's children.

The rapper claimed that Jay and Bey's kids were "ret*rted" without a shred of evidence to support this bold assertion. "Wait has anyone ever seen Jay-Z and Beyonce's younger kids they're ret*rted," Kanye West tweeted out. "No like literally." The rapper then went on a tirade about artificial insemination and made some tasteless comments about those diagnosed with mental disabilities. "This is why artificial insemination is such a blessing," he stated. "Having ret*rted children is a choice." The last line was an obvious reference to West's equally controversial comments about slavery being a "choice" in 2018.

Kanye West Jay-Z Beef

Hours after deciding to take shots at Jay and Bey's family, Kanye West circled back around threw a few insults at them. He chastised the couple for turning their backs on him and selling out. "NOW JAY-Z AND BEYONCÉ ON THE OTHER END," he tweeted in all caps. "F*CK, THOSE K*ON ASS N**GAS AND THEIR ENTIRE FAMILIES." The rapper then claimed that he took the initial post about the Carter children down not because he was sorry, but because he was worried his Twitter account would be shut down. "Took it down like down syndrome," he callously wrote. "Get it."

Kanye West has been going at the celebrity couple for years. He once considered Jay-Z to be his "big brother," but has repeatedly targeted him for being a bad friend. He also mocked the couple's marriage during a 2022 interview with Candace Owens. "I just think Beyoncé need to let him go get some p**sy, serious," he asserted. "Go to the [Dominican Republic] or something, you know what I mean." This was mild in comparison to the viral footage of West claiming Jay-Z will send "shooters" his way in 2016. He went at the Roc-A-Fella legend for failing to check in on him. "Please don’t send them at my head," Ye pleaded. "Please call me. Talk to me like a man." Obviously, he didn't follow his own advice.

