Kanye West Targets Jay-Z And Beyonce's Children In Horrifying Rant

It's getting hard to find new ways to chronicle Kanye West's social media outbursts. The rapper churns out newsworthy tweets faster than outlets can cover them. The rant that started Monday night and has continued into Tuesday may be West's most upsetting yet. He not only targeted the artists who he has championed for years, but their families as well. Nowhere was this crossing of lines more clear than when Kanye West talked about Jay-Z and Beyonce's children.

The rapper claimed that Jay and Bey's kids were "ret*rted" without a shred of evidence to support this bold assertion. "Wait has anyone ever seen Jay-Z and Beyonce's younger kids they're ret*rted," Kanye West tweeted out. "No like literally." The rapper then went on a tirade about artificial insemination and made some tasteless comments about those diagnosed with mental disabilities. "This is why artificial insemination is such a blessing," he stated. "Having ret*rted children is a choice." The last line was an obvious reference to West's equally controversial comments about slavery being a "choice" in 2018.

Kanye West Jay-Z Beef

Hours after deciding to take shots at Jay and Bey's family, Kanye West circled back around threw a few insults at them. He chastised the couple for turning their backs on him and selling out. "NOW JAY-Z AND BEYONCÉ ON THE OTHER END," he tweeted in all caps. "F*CK, THOSE K*ON ASS N**GAS AND THEIR ENTIRE FAMILIES." The rapper then claimed that he took the initial post about the Carter children down not because he was sorry, but because he was worried his Twitter account would be shut down. "Took it down like down syndrome," he callously wrote. "Get it."