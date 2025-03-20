Tina Knowles Seemingly Responds To Kanye West’s Awful Comments About Jay-Z & Beyonce’s Children

Kanye West recently had some horrific things to say about Beyonce and Jay-Z's children. Amid his bizarre rant on X, he suggested that they have intellectual disabilities, though he provided no evidence to support this theory. "Wait has anyone ever seen Jay-Z and Beyonce's younger kids they're ret*rted," he tweeted. "No like literally." For obvious reasons, his posts sparked outrage. Recently, they even seemingly prompted a response from Tina Knowles.

In a video shared on Instagram yesterday (March 19), she told her fans a "corny" joke, which some speculate was really about Ye. "So what happens when a snowman throws a tantrum? He has a meltdown. Y'all know that's funny," she said. In her caption, she shared a powerful message about staying true to oneself amid hardship. "It’s hard to remain positive and classy in the face of ignorance and evil," she wrote. "But I know that no weapon formed against me or my family shall prosper.🙏🏽❤️ This battle is not mine, but the Lords, I know that God has got this."

What Did Kanye West Say About Jay-Z And Beyonce?

Knowles' message arrives after Ye shared several follow-up posts about Jay-Z and Beyonce yesterday, alleging that the rapper wants him dead. “I KNOW JAY Z IS DRIVING AROUND LIKE DAMN I HAVE TO KILL KANYE. I KNOW ITS GONNA HURT JAY Z TO KILL ME BUT SOMEBODYS GOTTA DO IT. PLUS I DONT WANT THE JEWS GETTING CREDIT FOR MY MURDER. I ALSO DONT WANT JAY Z TO GET IN TROUBLE FOR KILLING ME. MAYBE DRAKES SHOOTER TOP 5 CAN COME KILL ME," he tweeted.