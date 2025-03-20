Tina Knowles Seemingly Responds To Kanye West’s Awful Comments About Jay-Z & Beyonce’s Children

BY Caroline Fisher 446 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Tina Knowles Kanye West Jay-Z Beyonce Hip Hop News
Fashion designer Tina Knowles poses on the 150th Kentucky Derby red carpet Saturday. May 04, 2024. Maggie Huber / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Amid his latest Twitter tirade, Kanye West suggested that Jay-Z allegedly wants him dead, and shared why he feels betrayed by him.

Kanye West recently had some horrific things to say about Beyonce and Jay-Z's children. Amid his bizarre rant on X, he suggested that they have intellectual disabilities, though he provided no evidence to support this theory. "Wait has anyone ever seen Jay-Z and Beyonce's younger kids they're ret*rted," he tweeted. "No like literally." For obvious reasons, his posts sparked outrage. Recently, they even seemingly prompted a response from Tina Knowles.

In a video shared on Instagram yesterday (March 19), she told her fans a "corny" joke, which some speculate was really about Ye. "So what happens when a snowman throws a tantrum? He has a meltdown. Y'all know that's funny," she said. In her caption, she shared a powerful message about staying true to oneself amid hardship. "It’s hard to remain positive and classy in the face of ignorance and evil," she wrote. "But I know that no weapon formed against me or my family shall prosper.🙏🏽❤️ This battle is not mine, but the Lords, I know that God has got this."

Read More: Kim Kardashian Reportedly Ended North's Visit With Kanye West After He Invited Andrew Tate

What Did Kanye West Say About Jay-Z And Beyonce?

Knowles' message arrives after Ye shared several follow-up posts about Jay-Z and Beyonce yesterday, alleging that the rapper wants him dead. “I KNOW JAY Z IS DRIVING AROUND LIKE DAMN I HAVE TO KILL KANYE. I KNOW ITS GONNA HURT JAY Z TO KILL ME BUT SOMEBODYS GOTTA DO IT. PLUS I DONT WANT THE JEWS GETTING CREDIT FOR MY MURDER. I ALSO DONT WANT JAY Z TO GET IN TROUBLE FOR KILLING ME. MAYBE DRAKES SHOOTER  TOP 5 CAN COME KILL ME," he tweeted.

He went on to reflect on his relationship with Jay-Z, revealing why he feels betrayed by him. He mentioned how the Roc Nation founder didn't come to his first wedding, selected Kendrick Lamar to perform at the Super Bowl this year instead of him, and more. At the time of writing, Jay-Z has not addressed the tirade publicly.

Read More: Kanye West Alleges "They" Want Him Hospitalized After Twitter Outbursts

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Tidal Launch Event NYC #TIDALforALL Music Kanye West Bizarrely Claims Jay-Z Wants To Kill Him Before Reflecting On Their Relationship 841
JAY-Z At Webster Hall Music DJ Akademiks Claims That Cam'ron Beat Jay-Z In 2000s Rap Battle 4.0K
50th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Backstage and Audience Music Kanye West Targets Jay-Z And Beyonce's Children In Horrifying Rant 26.5K
Jay Z And Beyonce Knowles Music Tina Knowles Claims She Was Hacked After Liking Jay-Z Allegations Post 1.6K