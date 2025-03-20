Tina Knowles Seemingly Responds To Kanye West’s Awful Comments About Jay-Z & Beyonce’s Children

Kanye West recently had some horrific things to say about Beyonce and Jay-Z's children. Amid his bizarre rant on X, he suggested that they have intellectual disabilities, though he provided no evidence to support this theory. "Wait has anyone ever seen Jay-Z and Beyonce's younger kids they're ret*rted," he tweeted. "No like literally." For obvious reasons, his posts sparked outrage. Recently, they even seemingly prompted a response from Tina Knowles.
In a video shared on Instagram yesterday (March 19), she told her fans a "corny" joke, which some speculate was really about Ye. "So what happens when a snowman throws a tantrum? He has a meltdown. Y'all know that's funny," she said. In her caption, she shared a powerful message about staying true to oneself amid hardship. "It’s hard to remain positive and classy in the face of ignorance and evil," she wrote. "But I know that no weapon formed against me or my family shall prosper.🙏🏽❤️ This battle is not mine, but the Lords, I know that God has got this."
What Did Kanye West Say About Jay-Z And Beyonce?
Knowles' message arrives after Ye shared several follow-up posts about Jay-Z and Beyonce yesterday, alleging that the rapper wants him dead. “I KNOW JAY Z IS DRIVING AROUND LIKE DAMN I HAVE TO KILL KANYE. I KNOW ITS GONNA HURT JAY Z TO KILL ME BUT SOMEBODYS GOTTA DO IT. PLUS I DONT WANT THE JEWS GETTING CREDIT FOR MY MURDER. I ALSO DONT WANT JAY Z TO GET IN TROUBLE FOR KILLING ME. MAYBE DRAKES SHOOTER TOP 5 CAN COME KILL ME," he tweeted.
He went on to reflect on his relationship with Jay-Z, revealing why he feels betrayed by him. He mentioned how the Roc Nation founder didn't come to his first wedding, selected Kendrick Lamar to perform at the Super Bowl this year instead of him, and more. At the time of writing, Jay-Z has not addressed the tirade publicly.