Mathew Knowles Blasts Kanye West's Attacks Against Jay-Z & Beyonce's Family

Kanye West embarked on a bigoted crusade against anything and everyone recently, whether targeting specific communities or his many friends and foes in the industry. One of his most shocking statements was his tirade against the young twins Rumi and Sir of hip-hop/R&B power couple Jay-Z and Beyonce, whom he has obviously worked a lot with in the past. Ye alleged that the children were mentally disabled in a series of scathing tweets, also attacking Hov and Beyoncé for their perceived industry sellout status. The latter's father and Destiny's Child manager, Mathew Knowles, reportedly spoke to TMZ about the situation days after the tweet went live before a quick delete.

"People pay a price for being stupid, especially in the music industry," Mathew Knowles reportedly told the outlet concerning Kanye West's Jay-Z and Beyoncé attacks. "I'm hopeful Kanye gets the type of help he needs, in terms of mental health." In addition to Mathew, Tina Knowles also seemed to clap back at these remarks, posting some video and written statements on Instagram that many assumed was about the Chicago creative.

Kanye West Apology

"So what happens when a snowman throws a tantrum? He has a meltdown. Y'all know that's funny," Tina Knowles said of Kanye West in the Instagram video, calling it a "corny" joke that many fans saw as a dig. She continued in her caption: "It’s hard to remain positive and classy in the face of ignorance and evil. But I know that no weapon formed against me or my family shall prosper. This battle is not mine, but the Lords, I know that God has got this." This supposed reaction comes amid speculative reports that Jay-Z and Beyoncé are considering legal action against the Yeezy mogul for his remarks, but take that with a grain of salt.