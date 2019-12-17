mathew knowles
- Pop CultureBeyonce's Siblings: Exploring The Songstress's Family TiesFind out more about Beyonce's siblings and family background, including her sister Solange and half-siblings. By Aron A.
- Original ContentHow Mathew Knowles Shaped Destiny's Child Into SuperstarsExplore how Mathew Knowles' vision and management shaped Destiny's Child into global superstars, their legacy, disbanding, and reunion rumors.By HNHH Staff
- Pop CultureBeyoncé & Solange's Father Mathew Knowles Shares Their Childhood Pic In Tender PostMathew Knowles spoke on the value of encouraging children in their passions to help them become the best version of themselves. Clearly, some of his advice rubbed off.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicBeyoncé Tour Is Coming, Says Mathew KnowlesMathew Knowles also pushed back against criticism surrounding Beyoncé's performance in Dubai. By Aron A.
- MusicMathew Knowles Explains Why Solange Didn’t Join Destiny’s ChildThe famous father admitted he wanted his daughters in a girl group together, but Solange had other plans for her future.By Da Vida Gayden
- MusicLeToya Luckett Visits Elementary School Where She Met Beyoncè Prior To Destiny's ChildShe recalled first meeting her former groupmate after Bey sat in her seat on the first day of school.By Erika Marie
- MusicMathew Knowles Reflects On Teaching Beyoncé & Solange To "Practice Failure"Mathew Knowles says that he taught his daughters, Beyoncé and Solange, to practice failing when they were growing up.By Cole Blake
- RandomHalle Bailey Does Cardi B's "Up" ChallengeThe singer took to her TikTok to show off her moves. By hnhh
- MusicHalle Bailey Defends Sister Chloe In Wake Of Mathew Knowles's Beyoncé RemarksBey's father called people who compared Chloe to his daughter "idiots."By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureMathew Knowles Says Beyoncé & Chloe Bailey Comparisons Are "Insulting"Dr. Mathew Knowles calls the people comparing Beyoncé and Chloe Bailey "idiots" and says the comparisons are "insulting".By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureBeyoncé's Dad Mathew Knowles Wants To "Save Lives" After Beating Breast CancerBeyoncé and Solange's father, Mathew Knowles, opened up about fighting breast cancer and how he hopes he can use his story to save lives.By Lynn S.
- MusicJon B. Under Fire Over Beyoncé Comments After Old Interview ResurfacesThe R&B crooner is facing a bit of backlash.By Erika Marie
- GossipMathew Knowles Clarifies Jagged Edge Harassment AccusationsHe does, however, stand by his story.By Erika Marie