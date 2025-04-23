Tina Knowles Reveals She Hid A Reunion With Mathew Knowles From Beyonce & Solange

2004 MTV Video Music Awards - Backstage and Audience
Mathew Knowles and Tina Knowles during 2004 MTV Video Music Awards - Backstage and Audience at American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida, United States. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
Tina Knowles divorced from her now ex-husband Mathew in 2011 but felt something before their eventual permanent split.

Tina Knowles is revealing some gossip for those reading her brand-new tell-all memoir. The fashion designer extraordinaire and matriarch to Beyonce and Solange, has come forward to talk about her past with Mathew Knowles. They tied the knot in 1980 and were married all the way up until 2009.

However, their divorce went through in 2011 after the initial filing back in 2009. Mathew wound up having a child with a mistress named Alexsandra Wright. But this wasn't the only instance of infidelity as Mathew was a chronic cheater. Ultimately, it became too much for good with a secret rekindling opening her eyes per AllHipHop.

According to Atlanta Black Star News, Tina Knowles found herself falling for Mathew all over again. On Mother's Day in 2010 is when she told Beyonce and Solange that they were seeing each other. The former was a bit more understanding. However, the younger sister was not.

Tina Knowles Memoir

Tina says she "exploded" when she broke the news. But the now 71-year-old businesswoman felt that something was working with Mathew back then. "He’d changed after new counseling. I didn’t believe him, but he was persistent, proved he’d gotten help, and as he courted me, I found myself falling in love again. The magnetic pull between us, this cosmic cord I had tried to cut so many times, was stronger than ever," she said.

She even added, "Our bond seemed stronger because we were sneaking." However, Mathew ultimately either didn't tell Tina Knowles the truth or failed to keep his promises. He slept around with another woman named TaQoya Branscomb and even had a kid with her as well.

In the end, she learned a valuable lesson the hard way, even though she tried to make it work. "I was caught in this dance with him, each doing the same steps over and over: He would cheat or act up, and I would say I’d had enough. He would beg for forgiveness, crying and promising to get better… But this is what married people did, I told myself."

As the saying goes, "Once a cheater, always a cheater." You can read all about this wild chapter in her life in her new memoir, Matriarch. It just hit shelves yesterday, April 22.

