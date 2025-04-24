Tina Knowles Had Desires To Lash Out At People Accusing Beyonce Of A Fake Stomach In 2011

Tina Knowles is breaking her silence on the long-standing and deeply hurtful rumors surrounding Beyoncé’s first pregnancy.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight to promote her new memoir Matriarch, Knowles spoke candidly about the conspiracy theories that cast doubt on whether her daughter carried her own child, Blue Ivy Carter, born January 7, 2012.

At the time, internet gossip and tabloid headlines spun wild claims that Beyoncé wore a prosthetic baby bump. The allegations gained traction despite the intensely private nature of her pregnancy—one that came after painful losses. Knowles revealed that Beyoncé had suffered miscarriages prior to conceiving Blue Ivy, making the public scrutiny especially cruel.

“That kind of loss is devastating,” Knowles said. “But it’s even worse when people are saying outrageous things while you’re still grieving. You’re trying to protect your peace, your baby, and then you’re hit with accusations that cut deeper than anyone could imagine.”

Tina Knowles on Beyonce’s Flat Stomach

She recalled the emotional toll of watching her daughter endure relentless speculation at such a vulnerable moment.

“Bey had just gotten past the hardest part of her pregnancy,” Knowles explained. “She waited to tell people until she knew the baby was safe. And then the lies started. It broke my heart. I wanted to speak out, to defend her, but she wouldn’t let me.”

Beyoncé’s choice to remain silent was strategic. She believed the noise would fade. It didn’t.

The rumor lived on in whispers, memes, and headlines, questioning not only her truth but the integrity of her family. Knowles said the allegations went beyond celebrity gossip—they attacked their identity.

“For people to believe we would go that far, build fake stomachs, stage a whole pregnancy—it’s absurd,” she said. “It wasn’t just an insult to Beyoncé. It was an insult to our entire family. To say we’d all participate in this elaborate lie, for what purpose? It made no sense.”

Knowles stood firm in her disbelief at how far the narrative spread. Her tone carried both anger and sorrow—a mother still wounded by what her daughter endured. Even years later, the pain lingers, not because of the rumor itself, but because of what it says about how the world treats Black women, especially those in power.

The falsehoods surrounding Beyoncé’s pregnancy were never about curiosity. They were about control, about refusing to let a Black woman hold joy without interrogation.