Tina Knowles is all about her family. She is usually the first one defending them against trolls online and celebrating their achievements, even through some misinterpreted tough love. Per The Shade Room, the fashion designer and hair stylist addressed a particularly viral moment with her daughter Beyonce and her granddaughters Blue Ivy and Rumi.

We're referring to Tina Knowles' COWBOY CARTER tour appearance to promote her new book Matriarch. During their time onstage, Tina seemed to brush Rumi away when the little one tried to get her mother's attention during her speech.

Gayle King asked Knowles about this at the Brooklyn Paramount on Wednesday (May 21) for the latter's book tour. Then, she explained what her actual thought process was.

"People wrote all kinds of narratives about it, but it was real life. Grandmas don’t play," Tina joked before answering earnestly. "It really wasn't that, it was just that she was reaching for the mic because she wanted to say something and I realized that. And she was pulling, and I was like, 'Oh, God.' That's all that needs to happen. The mic hits her in the face, and they say, 'Oh, Beyoncé hit her in the head.'"

When Did Beyonce & Jay-Z Marry?

It didn't take long for the Knowles matriarch to fan out yet again over her granddaughters, who joined Beyoncé for more onstage performances. "My beautiful grandbaby Rumi singing with her mom and wearing a matching coat is the cutest moment ever," she wrote on Instagram.

But Tina Knowles celebrates Beyoncé so much, too. She recently gave her and her husband Jay-Z a sweet message congratulating them on their 17th wedding anniversary.

"Happy 17th anniversary to two of my favorite people in the whole wide world," Tina expressed. "Your love and commitment, and the ability to block out all the outside noise, is remarkable. True love rises above all the nonsense. Enjoy your day."

We will see what else the Knowles family bonds over, and what other assumptions they have to clarify. The COWBOY CARTER tour remains in full swing, and we are sure we will see many other notable moments emerge from it.