Beyonce got things off to a hot start for her COWBOY CARTER stadium tour, even with some malfunctions and ticket trolls still in the cards. Regardless, one of the most fulfilling things about this trek for her is how she's able to celebrate not just her own success, but that of her family.

Presumably during the first Beyoncé show at Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium (Thursday, May 2), Queen Bey brought her two daughters Blue Ivy and Rumi on her stage, along with her mother Tina Knowles. Per a clip from The Shade Room on Instagram, she celebrated the launch of Knowles' new memoir Matriarch, which was a very wholesome thing to see.

We all know how Tina is the first in line in both the Beyhive fandom and in that same group's defense against the Houston superstar's critics' attacks. To see this full-circle moment with the daughter on one of the singer's biggest stages yet is just one more instance of strong family connection for the Knowles.

Furthermore, we will see what else they come up with for the remainder of the "Rodeo Chitlin' Circuit" extravaganza. At least we know for sure that Blue Ivy will emulate Beyoncé's dance moves to a tee.

Beyonce Tina Knowles Relationship

For those unaware, this mother-daughter duo is among the most iconic, beloved, and storied when it comes to the modern music industry. It's also been consistently tough in the face of scrutiny.

Recently, Knowles reflected on how she felt when her daughter faced accusations of faking her first pregnancy. Unbeknownst to the public making these allegations, the RENAISSANCE artist had suffered a miscarriage.

"That kind of loss is devastating," Tina Knowles remarked about Beyoncé's pregnancy. "But it’s even worse when people are saying outrageous things while you’re still grieving. You’re trying to protect your peace, your baby, and then you’re hit with accusations that cut deeper than anyone could imagine.