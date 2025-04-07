Tina Knowles Writes Heartfelt Message To Celebrate Jay-Z & Beyoncé's 17th Anniversary

Tina Knowles honored the enduring union of her daughter, Beyoncé, and son-in-law, Jay-Z, as the couple marked 17 years of marriage on April 4. Sharing a heartfelt tribute on Instagram, the matriarch posted a video montage featuring tender moments between the power couple, both onstage and off. In her message, Knowles praised their resilience and unwavering devotion. "Happy 17th anniversary to two of my favorite people in the whole wide world," she wrote, accompanying the note with a red heart emoji. "Your love and commitment, and the ability to block out all the outside noise, is remarkable. True love rises above all the nonsense. Enjoy your day."

In a statement released through Roc Nation’s official X account on December 8, Jay-Z expressed deep concern for the toll such accusations would take on his loved ones. "My only heartbreak is for my family," he wrote. "My wife and I will have to sit our children down. One of them is at an age where her friends will likely read the headlines and ask questions. I mourn yet another loss of innocence." He continued by condemning the cruelty of baseless accusations. "Children should not have to endure such things at their age. It's unfair to make sense of this kind of malice designed to break families and crush the human spirit."

Tina Knowles & The Carters

In February 2025, the accuser quietly dropped the lawsuit, as reported by NBC News.Beyoncé and Jay-Z, who began dating in the early 2000s, tied the knot in a private ceremony in 2008. Reflecting on their low-profile nuptials, Beyoncé once told Ellen DeGeneres, "What Jay and I have is real. It's not about interviews or staged photos. It's real." She explained that their decision to wed in an intimate setting was intentional, adding, "It's been my day so many days already."