Tina Knowles Still Can't Believe Beyonce Won Album Of The Year Grammy For "COWBOY CARTER"

Tina Knowles was waiting for Beyonce to win the Album of the Year Grammy even longer than their fans, and "COWBOY CARTER" delivered.

Beyonce finally won the Album of the Year Grammy for COWBOY CARTER earlier this month, finally quelling decades-long demands for her to get her due flowers. But even some of her strongest day one supporters, including her mother Tina Knowles, were still kind of surprised that she got the award. During her appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show this week, Knowles revealed her reaction to this win and still seems in quite a lot of shock over how the Recording Academy voted. She was at her daughter's house along with her grandchildren Rumi and Sir when they saw the big moment on TV.

"I just was not expecting it," Tina Knowles remarked concerning the moment she witnessed Beyoncé winning her Album of the Year award at the Grammys this year. "I was really shocked. In fact, I sat there for a second and didn’t even believe it was true. I was sitting there with my granddaughter Rumi and my grandson Sir, and for a second there, we were just sitting there. And when she did this [looks around shocked], I said, ‘It’s real!’ I couldn’t believe it. It’s been so many times where I thought that would happen and it didn’t."

Beyonce COWBOY CARTER Tour

As Tina Knowles suggests, Beyoncé and her entire fanbase had waited for this moment for years. But what fans likely anticipated even more was the "COWBOY CARTER And The Rodeo Chitlin' Circuit" stadium tour. She will kick it off in Los Angeles on April 28 before moving to various North American and European cities up until July 14 in Atlanta, and fans can't wait to go... If they got tickets, that is. Of course, the extreme demand and scale concerning this trek means that Ticketmaster's dynamic pricing skyrocketed prices into the stratosphere.

Regardless, Tina Knowles speaks for the most die-hard of Beyoncé fans when she reveals her thoughts on COWBOY CARTER and its overall reception. We're sure that will continue to change in the future as the album ages with time. But Beyonce's COWBOY CARTER journey will probably stamp it as an iconic era in her career so far.

