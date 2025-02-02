Beyonce Finally Announces Her 2025 "Cowboy Carter" Tour Ahead Of The Grammys

Beyonce finally gave fans the announcement they all knew was coming but spent months and months going wild over: her 2025 Cowboy Carter tour. Moreover, she just shared a brief video of a desert sign that announced the trek as "Cowboy Carter Tour" and a photo of herself with the same caption. While we know absolutely no more details about this run of shows at press time, you may remember that some fans recently and allegedly got a supposed concert notification for a Chicago stadium show in September. As such, some die-hards connected the dots and assume that they weren't so wrong after all to make that assumption, especially since she scrapped an announcement back in January due to the Los Angeles fires.

Even Netflix seemed to celebrate this, who recently teamed up with Beyoncé to bring her Christmas Day NFL halftime show to the small screen via streaming. They tweeted out some more Bey-related messages around the Cowboy Carter tour's announcement, so some fans also think that they have some sort of partnership going that could bring footage from this newly announced tour to the streaming service. But again, we literally don't know anything about this tour, so we'll see what happens.

Beyonce Announces Cowboy Carter Tour For 2025

Meanwhile, other Beyoncé fans connected this tour to the Grammys instead, as the announcement arrived the same day that the Recording Academy will host their award show (Sunday, February 2). She led the Grammy Awards nominations this year with 11 nods, officially making her the most nominated artist in their history. More specifically, the Houston native is up for Album of the Year for Cowboy Carter and Record of the Year with "Texas Hold 'Em," two awards which are not just well-deserved, but would be massive wins and moments after this tour announcement.