We Now Know Beyoncé’s Epic 40-Track Setlist For The "Cowboy Carter" Tour

BY Zachary Horvath 561 Views
67th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: Beyoncé is seen onstage at the 67th annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy )
Beyoncé put on one heck of an opening night performance yesterday (April 28) for her "Cowboy Carter" tour and it was backed by a big setlist.

Beyoncé loves to make a grand entrance, and boy did she do that last night in L.A. (April 28). Yesterday marked the beginning of her United States/UK trek accompanying her most recent album, COWBOY CARTER. This was one of the more hyped-up tours for 2025 with potential earnings for Queen Bey being sky high.

To be exact, $300 million was the guestimate. Moreover, around 94% of the tickets were scooped a month before showtime. However, there was a little bit of a stoppage. Reportedly, per TMZ about 3,800 were available for the first show with a majority of them being resales.

But to be honest, that's not going to mean much to Beyoncé at the end of the day. She still gave her Beyhive quite a show, performing a staggering 40 songs across the backend of her catalog, per Billboard. If you want to get technical though, she really played 42.

How Long Is Beyoncé’s "Cowboy Carter" Tour?

Beyoncé threw in a medley about halfway through the setlist with "SWEET HONEY BUCKIN'," "SUMMER RENAISSANCE," and "PURE/HONEY." Overall, the Texas native pulled from the 2025 GRAMMY-winning album, RENAISSANCE, Lemonade, and "Crazy In Love" from Dangerously In Love.

If you want to get a more detailed breakdown of the setlist, you can find it below. As for how long Beyoncé will be out on the road, she will be concluding her run on July 26 in Las Vegas. It's one of nine markets she will visiting with others being Chicago, New Jersey, London, Paris, Houston, Los Angeles, Atlanta, and Washington D.C. All of that equates to 32 dates.

  • “Ameriican Requiem”
  • “Blackbiird”
  • “The Star-Spangled Banner”
  • “Freedom”
  • “YA YA”
  • “OH LOUISIANA” (Interlude)
  • “AMERICA HAS A PROBLEM”
  • “SPAGHETTII”
  • “Formation”
  • “MY HOUSE”
  • “Diva”
  • “WHO IS COWBOY CARTER?”
  • “ALLIIGATOR TEARS”
  • “JUST FOR FUN”
  • “PROTECTOR”
  • “FLAMENCO”
  • “DESERT EAGLE”
  • “RIIVERDANCE”
  • “II HANDS II HEAVEN”
  • Medley of “Sweet Honey Buckiin”, “Summer Renaissance” and “Pure/Honey”
  • “Jolene”
  • “Daddy Lessons”
  • “BODYGUARD”
  • “II MOST WANTED”
  • “CUFF IT”
  • “TYRANT”
  • “THIQUE”
  • “LEVII’S JEANS”
  • “DAUGHTER”
  • “I’M THAT GIRL”
  • “COZY”
  • “ALIEN SUPERSTAR”
  • “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM”
  • “Crazy in Love”
  • “HEATED”
  • “Before I Let Go”
  • “16 CARRIAGES”
  • “AMEN”

