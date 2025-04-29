We Now Know Beyoncé’s Epic 40-Track Setlist For The "Cowboy Carter" Tour

Beyoncé put on one heck of an opening night performance yesterday (April 28) for her "Cowboy Carter" tour and it was backed by a big setlist.

If you want to get a more detailed breakdown of the setlist, you can find it below. As for how long Beyoncé will be out on the road, she will be concluding her run on July 26 in Las Vegas. It's one of nine markets she will visiting with others being Chicago, New Jersey, London, Paris, Houston, Los Angeles, Atlanta, and Washington D.C. All of that equates to 32 dates.

But to be honest, that's not going to mean much to Beyoncé at the end of the day. She still gave her Beyhive quite a show, performing a staggering 40 songs across the backend of her catalog, per Billboard. If you want to get technical though, she really played 42.

