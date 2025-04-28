Beyonce Reportedly Has Thousands Of Tickets Left To Sell For "COWBOY CARTER" Tour Opening

Artist Beyoncé Knowles-Carter takes the stage during a rally for Vice President Kamala Harris at Shell Energy Stadium on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024 in Houston, Texas. © Aaron E. Martinez / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Beyonce's "COWBOY CARTER" tour kicks off tonight at SoFi Stadium in California, and will follow with more U.S., U.K., and France stops.

Beyonce recently treated fans to a brand new COWBOY CARTER tour teaser, but it seems like some fans didn't get the memo. According to TMZ, there are about 3,800 tickets left to sell for her SoFi Stadium trek opening in California later tonight (Monday, April 28).

However, it's important to note that many of these remaining tickets are resales, so someone already bought them upon their original sale. At press time, if you go on Ticketmaster to see tickets, Beyoncé seats are available for as cheap as $58.

Of course, this presumption before the show will not fully represent the energy the Houston superstar will create with it. We're sure thousands of screaming fans are enough to fill up the remaining space, and maybe initial recordings of it will convince more audiences to buy a ticket for another show.

Nevertheless, Beyoncé tickets are incredibly expensive, much like other blockbuster stadium tours popping off in 2025. At least, the good ones are, so this also shows how many fans just can't afford to see their favs in their preferred way.

Beyonce Tour Dates

Amid some other family headlines, this "Rodeo Chitlin' Circuit" stadium tour will take up most of the Destiny's Child singer's focus and energy these days. Four more Inglewood shows will follow on May 1, 4, 7, and 9; followed by three stops in Chicago (May 15, 17, and 18), five in New Jersey (May 22, 24, 25, 28, and 29), six in London (June 5, 7, 10, 12, 14, and 16), three in France (June 19, 21, and 22), two in Houston (June 28 and 29), two in Maryland (July 4 and 7), four in Atlanta (July 10, 11, 13, and 14), and two near Las Vegas (July 25 and 26).

Still, overall, ticket sales for Beyoncé's COWBOY CARTER trek were very successful. We'll see if anything changes in the next few hours.

In other news, there's still a lot of controversy over Kanye West's recent comments about her. His attacks on her twins, which she shares with her husband Jay-Z, was one of the most shocking moments in an overall shocking series of rants.

