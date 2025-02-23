This Ain't Our First Rodeo! Beyonce Fans React To Sky-High "Cowboy Carter" Tour Ticket Prices

Beyonce Fans React Cowboy Carter Tour Ticket Prices
Beyonce performs at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club.
Much like the "RENAISSANCE" tour, Beyonce fans are lamenting how Ticketmaster's dynamic pricing has hiked up the "Cowboy Carter" tour.

The "Cowboy Carter and the Rodeo Chitlin' Circuit" tour is the latest live headache that Beyonce fans will have to contend with. Many fans have reacted wildly to the staggering ticket prices for this tour, which Billboard reports have surpassed over $3,800 in some venues. In fact, the publication spoke to some fans on the streets of Hollywood about this, which you can check out by clicking the "Via" link down below. Most of their examples are of folks feeling frustrated by the high prices, especially as Ticketmaster's dynamic pricing policies make tickets more expensive than they should be due to demand.

Still, a lot of Beyoncé fans think that she will still sell out every single seat available for the COWBOY CARTER tour, but most of them don't think they have the bank account to do so. Overall, this is exactly the type of mania and over-priced demand surge that also affected the RENAISSANCE tour earlier this decade. Also, it's a lot of pressure for the Houston superstar. She's dealing with a lot recently, such as her first public outing with Jay-Z since the dropped sexual assault lawsuit against the rapper.

Beyonce COWBOY CARTER Tour
NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Houston Texans
Musician Beyonce preforms during the half time show between the Baltimore Ravens and the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.

For those unaware, Beyoncé's COWBOY CARTER tour kicks off on April 28 in Los Angeles before moving to Chicago, New Jersey, London, France, Houston, the Washington D.C. area, and Atlanta. The whole extravaganza ends on July 14, and she will perform multiple shows at all these locations. While tickets are obviously very hard to find, and impossible to snag at a comfortable price point for most folks, we wish you the best of luck if you want to embark on that journey.

Meanwhile, this tour will also celebrate how Beyoncé finally won the Album of the Year Grammy for COWBOY CARTER, which the Beyhive was waiting for over the past decade-plus. Even with all these issues with Ticketmaster and steep prices in mind, we're sure that folks will just witness in awe and forget about these things once the tour starts. Whether you watch a show in person or through a screen, it will surely be very captivating.

