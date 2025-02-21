"I'm Feeling Myself": Nicki Minaj & Beyonce Fans Come To Blows Over New Cécred Ad

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 616 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Nicki Minaj Beyonce Fans Cecred Ad Hip Hop News
Beyoncé introduces Record of the Year during the 58th Grammy Awards. © Robert Hanashiro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Beyhive and the Barbz continue to debate over the state of Beyonce and Nicki Minaj's relationship, as this Cécred ad sparked a fire.

Beyonce and Nicki Minaj lay claim to two of the most fearsome fanbases in music history: the Beyhive and the Barbz, respectively. But their strength means that they often clash with each other, especially given the context of their favs' relationship and even in a more amicable setting. That's what this new ad for Queen Bey's Cécred hair care line created, as it used audio from their 2014 "Feeling Myself" collab. Most people probably see it as a small nod, but not hardcore fans. They started to debate online over the state of their bond, why Queen Barb's voice wasn't on this snippet, and much more.

However, even though Beyoncé and Nicki Minaj's fanbases sometimes go to war, that's not the case for the artist themselves. The latter recently called out fan theories that she was dissing the former as "an absolute lie." As for the Houston superstar, she has never really said anything about the Trinidadian femcee that indicates any rift or animosity. At the end of the day, die-hard fans just love to root for their champion, even if that means taking other fans down in order to do so.

Nicki Minaj Jay-Z

Still, many fans continue to suspect that Beyonce and Nicki Minaj are at odds due to the Young Money icon's issues with Jay-Z. For those unaware, Nicki and Jay have clashed a lot in recent years, although calling it a "clash" is admittedly a misnomer. The reality is that she launched various criticisms against the Roc Nation mogul, the most recent of which involved his Super Bowl LIX halftime show decision. Like other fans online, Roman wanted Lil Wayne to get the spot, not Kendrick Lamar.

Speaking of Jay-Z, he and Beyoncé recently went on their first public outing since his accuser dropped her sexual assault lawsuit against him. Nicki Minaj didn't say much about this either, but that silence also means that folks can misconstrue anything else as shade. It's ironic how a Cécred ad featuring a song with both artists can reignite this speculative division. They have no other choice but to drop another collab to clear the air... We're not complaining!

