Nicki Minaj Turns Heads In Vintage Versace After Viral Rants

Nicki Minaj's recent rants against TDE, Roc Nation, and many more online definitely stirred the pot, but what goes up must come down. She chose to cool off for a bit over the past couple of weeks, although it's clear this decision made her no less confident and collected.

Via various social media pages, including Instagram, the Trinidadian superstar shared some new photos which immediately sent the Barbz into a frenzy. They were just a few pictures of her in a black minidress and vintage Versace platform heels, but die-hards still rejoiced. Some fans even compared these pictures to older outfits and looks, and it became a bit of a first chapter after the previous saga.

Of course, nothing really connects Nicki Minaj's criticisms to what she's doing right now, but that context is hard to ignore. It's especially difficult to dismiss when targets like Jay-Z, SZA, TDE's Punch, and the Roc's CEO Desiree Perez received such scathing remarks online from her. Are more on the way? Whether they are or not, everybody needs a break from the drama once in a while.

So if the Queen of Young Money can still find pockets in between her busy schedule to just enjoy life and flaunt it, that will be a continually positive reinforcer. She already received so much hate and animosity throughout her career that she deserves the ability to shut it out whenever she can.

Nicki Minaj And Jay Z

As for Nicki Minaj's words against Jay-Z, this concerns a lot of shady business allegations, legal corruption, industry sabotage, and more speculative accusations. It also got support from various other individuals, such as Colin Kaepernick's wife Nessa Diab.

"I saw it happen to Colin," she explained concerning Minaj's rants against Hov. Diab referred to the NFL's blackballing of Kaepernick for his police brutality protest and how the Brooklyn MC cleaned up the league's image without actually addressing the blackballing or the root causes.